Open X Selects IP Infusion For Doubling Capacity Expansion

Open X chooses disaggregated networking solution from IP Infusion to handle traffic bandwidth increase due to pandemic

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced that Open X, a network operator based in São Paulo, Brazil, selected IP Infusion’s disaggregated solution based on the OcNOS® network operating system and combined with Edgecore Networks hardware to extend its 100G backbone infrastructure.

Open X needed high-density solutions of 100G, IP transit delivery, and connection to their network. The OcNOS solution runs on top of Edgecore AS7712-32X, AS7726-32X, AS7816-64X switches.

As a result, Open X was able to increase its traffic bandwidth by 100 percent and provide exponential capacity growth of reliable services to all of their customers during the first three weeks of the pandemic which started in March 2020.

IP Infusion’s carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create innovative services and accelerate new revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion’s advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

“The disaggregation between software and hardware is the future of networks. With this new way to deploying our network environment we have the right to choose our software and hardware options instead of settling with vendor lock. That is, as the backbones evolve, we can choose the best software that meets our demands over time through the full support of IP Infusion and its OcNOS network operating system,” said Renato Ornelas, President, Open X. “We are totally satisfied with the high-quality software development provided by IP Infusion, which met the unique needs of Open X. Plus, Open Globe, our service integrator, provided crucial support starting from fully support at the Proof-of-Concept stage to having the agility in the solution delivery time.”

“Open X was able to expand its network capacity seamlessly and to take advantage of the benefits of open networking, including technology choices and lower total cost of ownership. With the IP Infusion and Edgecore solution, they were able to be agile and scalable during the start of the pandemic when bandwidth requirements skyrocketed,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.

“We are pleased to work with Open X, Open Globe and IP Infusion to help deliver outstanding results for Open X customers. Edgecore’s 100G open switches combined with IP Infusion’s OcNOS provides the best-in-class disaggregated networking solution. We will continue providing open networking solutions for a wide range of use cases, including optical, data center, service provider, and enterprise networks,” said Heimdall Siao, President, Edgecore Networks.

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include extensive switching and routing support ranging from MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) and APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

IP Infusion, ZebOS, and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

