Open Systems Named a Leader in Zero Trust Edge Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

ZÜRICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Open Systems, the leading provider of native, managed SASE solutions with a superior user experience, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Edge Service Providers, Q2 2024. In the report, Forrester evaluated nine vendors in the ZTE services providers market based on 34 criteria. Open Systems received the highest possible scores in 16 criteria including service delivery platform, networking and security services, last-mile underlay, service delivery capability, vision, innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, and adoption.





The Forrester report said: “It sustains its momentum through an excellent vision of target customer profiles, strong commitment to R&D, and deep engineering expertise. Open Systems delivers an impressive NPS above 60, a highly adaptable set of white-labeled targeted partners, and flexible services pricing. Its capability to integrate partners or develop features in 10 weeks or less is unmatched.”

The Forrester Wave™ for ZTE service providers notes, “[Open Systems’] impressive capabilities leverage AI and automation to autoresolve incidents later reported as KPIs. The vendor provides best-in-class service delivery agility that integrates DevOps and CloudOps. Its innovative engineering-to-operations rotation and direct level 3 support are unique among its competition…” The report also noted, “reference customers reported high satisfaction with its technical expertise, engineering support and application understanding.”

“Today more than ever, CTOs and CIOs need the peace of mind that comes from having highly secure connectivity, the agility to immediately meet dynamic business needs, and premium service quality,” said Daniel Neuhaus, CEO at Open Systems. “We believe they’ve acknowledged us for our comprehensive, cloud-native, AI-driven, unique managed Zero Trust Edge offering, and especially, our unparalleled commitment to an outstanding customer experience, which is ingrained in our DNA.”

Open Systems SASE Experience eliminates the complexity of secure global access and network management, while providing easy and comprehensive global support. It delivers all the benefits of SASE with an exceptional delivery experience – ideal for enterprises who don’t have the resources to do it all. SASE Experience frees customers from the operational overhead of appliance purchases, installation, and maintenance, to minimize staffing costs and provide a fast ROI.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of native, managed SASE solutions that enable organizations to simply connect and secure hybrid environments to meet their business goals. Backed by our Service Experience Promise, Open Systems SASE Experience helps reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation with a comprehensive, easy-to-implement and use combination of SD-WAN and Security Service Edge delivered as a service with a superior user experience. SASE Experience combines SD-WAN, firewall, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA into a framework that supports secure connectivity across cloud and hybrid environments and locations. It provides a comprehensive SASE solution through an easy-to-use customer portal, underpinned with a unified data platform to drive future innovation, all delivered as a 24×7 managed service. To learn more about Open Systems, visit www.open-systems.com. Follow Open Systems on LinkedIn and Twitter.

