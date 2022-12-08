Open Systems Awarded Certification for Being a Great Place to Work® in Seven Countries

Focus on Employee Growth and Development, Diversity and Inclusion, and Personal Well-Being Make Open Systems a Great Place to Work

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Open Systems, a leading provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and winner of the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year award, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The certification process involved surveying all Open Systems employees and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These elements included a sense of pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter their role or title.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“I am so proud that Open Systems has been recognized as a great place to work in all seven of the countries we operate in. I am even prouder that it was our own employees recognizing how special the company is that earned us these certifications,” said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. “Our supportive and collaborative culture has long inspired employees to do their best work and it will ensure that Open Systems always remains a great place to work. We’re committed to making our culture even more inclusive and diverse as we accelerate our global expansion and provide non-stop, global security operations to protect customers against cyberthreats.”

“Our employees are our most important asset and ensuring they have the resources, support and positive environment in which to thrive has always been a top priority,” said Alaska May, the Chief People Officer for Open Systems. “Building on our already strong company culture, we have set ambitious diversity and inclusion targets for ourselves and are working hard to achieve them.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Open Systems is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

We’re Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Be part of a mission to shape the future of cybersecurity, check out our open positions.

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for over 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surfaces by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding Net Promoter Score of 60+, it’s no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Open Systems contact:



John Giddings



mediarelations@open-systems.com

U.S. PR contact:



Bospar



Matt Culbertson



PRforOpenSystems@bospar.com

U.K. PR contact:



Liberty



James Meredith



opensystems@libertycomms.com