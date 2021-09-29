Open Raven Launches Managed Service for Data Security

Reltio becomes first organization to benefit from force multiplier to secure its sensitive data

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Open Raven, the company transforming cloud data security, today launched a new managed service that provides resources and expertise for organizations dealing with the explosive growth in threats to data security including ransomware. The company also announced that Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform, selected the Open Raven Platform and Managed Service to enhance the protection of its growing store of customer data.

“ Cloud data is at the core of our business, Open Raven helps us ensure our data is protected while also mitigating the risk of data breaches,” said Terence Runge, Chief Information Security Officer of Reltio. “ Our team needed more than native utilities and open source tools to quickly and consistently protect sensitive data in our complex cloud deployments. With Open Raven, we will be able to augment our team, accelerate data discovery and security, and improve data governance in a consistent and prescribed manner.”

“ We are delighted to partner with Reltio as the first customer for our new managed service providing them with real-time visibility and control over their data,” said Dave Cole, Co-founder and CEO of Open Raven. “ A common challenge is keeping pace with the volume, variety, and velocity of data at scale. Reltio, with our platform and managed service, is leading the way in meeting this challenge and providing 24/7 protection for its customers.”

The Open Raven Cloud-Native Data Security Platform works at petabyte scale to auto-discover where data is located from data lakes to data warehouses, what type of data it is, how it is protected, and where it can flow for full visibility, control, and protection. With an intuitive and interactive 3D map, security teams immediately achieve visibility across the entire cloud estate so they can focus on what matters.

The Open Raven Managed Service functions as a force multiplier for security teams, helping them discover, classify, monitor, and protect sensitive cloud data.

With the Open Raven Managed Service, security teams gain:

Guided implementation and customization of the Open Raven platform

Assisted integration with 3rd party services

Expert analysis of scan findings and policy violations

Quarterly executive reports on data risk posture and trends

Tailored training, workshops, and ongoing knowledge transfers

“ We know many companies face a shortage of skills and resources to deal effectively with the increasing threat to data from attacks and ransomware. The Open Raven Managed Service is key to addressing that dangerous gap. In fact, a recent survey by the Cloud Security Alliance showed almost 60% of respondents cited those shortages as the biggest risk-factors they face in protecting their data and operations,” added Cole.

About Open Raven

Open Raven is the cloud-native data security company that helps organizations restore visibility and control, automate breach prevention, defend against attacks, and meet compliance needs. The company was co-founded by security veterans Dave Cole and Mark Curphey and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Open Raven is backed by Kleiner Perkins and Upfront Ventures, as well as cybersecurity leaders, including Niloofar Razi Howe and Phil Venables. Visit us at openraven.com and follow us @openraven.

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in 2011. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio’s competitors.

Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships. To learn more, visit www.reltio.com.

Contacts

Jeremy Hillman



jhillman@openraven.com

(206) 499-5625