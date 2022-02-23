Open Eye Consortium Announces the Release of Its 400Gbps and 800Gbps Long Reach and Short Reach Specifications

100 Gbps per lane, long reach, single-mode specification is available to the public today

100 Gbps per lane, short reach, multi-mode specification is available to Open Eye MSA members today

Technical webinar overviewing the specification on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) today announced the public availability of its 100 Gbps per lane, long reach, single-mode specification and MSA internal availability of its 100 Gbps per lane, short reach, multi-mode specification. The specifications are optimized for low-power, low-cost solutions enabling hyper scale 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps data center connectivity. These new specifications complement the Open Eye MSA’s previously released single and multi-mode specifications.

The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM4 optical interconnects scaling to 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps by expanding upon existing industry standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures.

The public release of the 100 Gbps per lane single-mode specification is targeted for 4×100 Gbps WDM modules for three kilometers reach applications (400G-FR4-3). The specification enables the use of analog-based and DSP technologies to deliver lower cost, lower power and lower latency optical modules to address growing hyperscale data centers and AI-clusters requirements.

The 100 Gbps per lane multi-mode specification is targeted for 400 Gbps SR4-Lite and 800 Gbps SR8-Lite applications. Optimized for lower power and lower cost solutions for high volume hyperscale data centers, the new specification defines 50 meter reach at 850 nm VCSEL wavelength over OM4 fiber, as well as 30 meter reach at 940 nm VCSEL wavelength over OM4 and OM5 fiber.

In addition to these released specifications, the MSA has commenced work on multilane, 100 Gbps per lane, three-kilometer parallel single mode (PSM) fiber specifications optimized for hyperscale cloud data center connectivity. The MSA welcomes input from the end user community on these new specifications.

The Open Eye MSA will host a technical webinar highlighting the two new specifications on February 23, 2022. Register today to learn more here.

A white paper is available to view and download here for interested parties to learn more about the Open Eye’s MSA mission and latest technical information. To access more information about the Open Eye MSA single- and multi-mode specifications please visit: www.openeye-msa.org.

The complete list of promoter and contributor members as well as additional information about the Open Eye MSA can be found at www.openeye-msa.org. Companies that are interested in learning more about the Open Eye MSA can contact admin@openeye-msa.org.

Contacts

Open Eye MSA



admin@openeye-msa.org

Ozzie Billimoria



MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.



978-656-2896



ozzie.billimoria@macom.com

Ronda Grech



Semtech Corporation



805-250-1263



rgrech@semtech.com