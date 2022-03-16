Home Business Wire Ooma to Host Investor Day on April 14, 2022
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Ooma’s extended management team will discuss Ooma’s marketplace, strategy, services, products, channels, financial details, growth drivers and outlook. A question-and-answer session with the Ooma team will follow the presentations.

What: Ooma, Inc. Investor Day management presentations, questions and answers.

When: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 14

Where: Virtual via webcast and dial-in

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang, Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu and Ooma executives including:

Chris Burgy, VP Corporate Development

Toby Farrand, VP Engineering and Operations

Rob Ferrer, VP Business Sales

Jim Gustke, VP Marketing

Dennis Peng, VP Product Management

Thad White, VP Product Management

How: Event registration, webcast and replay will be available via the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) provides leading communications services and related technologies that bring unique features, ease of use, and affordability to businesses of all sizes and residential customers through a smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses, Ooma delivers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Ooma’s actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. Ooma assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

