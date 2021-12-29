Home Business Wire Ooma to Attend Needham Growth Conference
Ooma to Attend Needham Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, presentation and investor meetings, January 10, 2022

When: Presentation (fireside chat) 5:00 p.m. until 5:40 p.m. ET on January 10

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: Virtual/webcast

The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

In addition to the presentation, Messrs. Stang and Hamamatsu will also be holding virtual meetings with investors; interested parties should contact their Needham & Company sales representative.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

