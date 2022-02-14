Ooma to Attend JMP Securities Technology Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What: The JMP Securities Technology Conference, presentation and investor meetings, March 8, 2022



When: Presentation (fireside chat) 5:00 p.m. until 5:25 p.m. ET on March 8



Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu



Where: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

The presentation will be webcast as live video and available for replay for 90 days from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

In addition to the presentation, Messrs. Stang and Hamamatsu will be holding meetings with investors; interested parties should contact their JMP Securities sales representative.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) provides leading communications services and related technologies that bring unique features, ease of use, and affordability to businesses of all sizes and residential customers through a smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses, Ooma delivers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

