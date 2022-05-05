Ooma to Attend B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:

What and when: The B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, presentation and investor meetings, May 26, 2022



Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu



Where: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California

In addition to a fireside chat style group discussion, Messrs. Stang and Hamamatsu will be holding individual meetings with investors. The conference is a live and in-person-only event and will not be webcast. Interested parties should contact their B. Riley Securities sales representative.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Matthew S. Robison



Director of IR and Corporate Development



Ooma, Inc.



ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:



Mike Langberg



Director of Corporate Communications



Ooma, Inc.



press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693