Ooma Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2026 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a provider of advanced communications services for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on March 4, 2026. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

To access the call by phone, please visit https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIecc39409caf643709ef5fe469f156982 to register and receive the dial-in details. To avoid delays, Ooma encourages participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma’s Events & Presentations page https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link.

Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

