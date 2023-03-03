Ooma Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue was $56.5 million, up 12% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $52.6 million from $45.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and the acquisition of OnSIP.

Net Income/Loss : GAAP net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue was $216.2 million, up 12% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $199.1 million from $175.9 million in fiscal 2022, and was 92% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and the acquisition of OnSIP.

Net Income/Loss : GAAP net loss was $3.7 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2023 includes a $1.4 million charge for consolidation of facilities, $1.5 million in acquisition-related transaction costs and a tax benefit for the release of a $2.1 million valuation allowance resulting from the recording of certain intangible assets associated with the acquisition of OnSIP in late July 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $13.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 million, compared to $15.6 million in fiscal 2022.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Ooma achieved solid fourth quarter results, with 12% revenue growth year-over-year and record non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “For the full fiscal 2023 year, Ooma also delivered 12% revenue growth, with business subscription and services revenue growing 24% year-over-year and residential subscription and services revenue growing 3% year-over-year. We enter our fiscal 2024 year with good cash flow, no debt, and multiple growth initiatives under way designed to drive profitable growth. These initiatives include continued investment in Ooma Office to serve small and medium sized customers, in Ooma Enterprise targeted at select verticals and customers who have custom requirements, in international expansion, and in our new AirDial solution targeted at replacing ageing and expensive copper POTS lines. Despite challenging economic conditions, we are excited about our outlook for fiscal 2024.”

Business Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $56.4 million to $56.9 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $0.6 million to $0.9 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.03 to $0.04.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.4 million to $3.7 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.13 to $0.14.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $235.5 million to $238.5 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $0.9 million to $2.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.12.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $14.5 million to $16.5 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.55 to $0.63.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2023 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023 January 31, 2024 (unaudited) GAAP net loss ($0.6)-($0.9) ($0.9)-($2.9) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.6 14.6 Amortization of intangible assets 0.7 2.8 Non-GAAP net income $3.4-$3.7 $14.5-$16.5 GAAP net loss per share ($0.03)-($0.04) ($0.04)-($0.12) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.14 0.56 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.11 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.13-$0.14 $0.55-$0.63 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic 25.2 25.6 Diluted 25.7 26.3

Conference Call Information:

Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (888) 550-5744, using conference ID 4726540. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (646) 960-0223, using conference ID 4726540.

The webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Ooma’s investor relations website, https://investors.ooma.com, for a period of at least one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the call is completed or about 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 2, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, March 9, 2023. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 770-2030 and use conference code 4726540. International parties should call +1 (647) 362-9199 and use conference code 4726540.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation charges, and stock-based compensation expense and related taxes.

Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation charges and acquisition-related income tax benefit. For fiscal year 2023, facilities consolidation charges included asset write-downs related to leased office space assumed in connection with Ooma’s acquisition of OnSIP in July 2022 that the company determined were not needed to support the future growth of its business. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company’s stock-based benefit plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma’s core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company’s performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company’s core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma’s investor relations website in addition to following Ooma’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under “Business Outlook” and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer with respect to expectations regarding the Company’s growth initiatives may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management’s good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts and development of new product features; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on December 9, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

OOMA, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) January 31, January 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,137 $ 19,667 Short-term investments 2,723 11,613 Accounts receivable, net 7,131 7,310 Inventories 26,246 13,841 Other current assets 14,368 13,598 Total current assets 74,605 66,029 Property and equipment, net 7,996 6,481 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,702 14,396 Intangible assets, net 10,463 4,208 Goodwill 8,655 4,264 Other assets 16,584 13,875 Total assets $ 131,005 $ 109,253 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,462 $ 7,507 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,726 22,823 Deferred revenue 17,216 16,600 Total current liabilities 57,404 46,930 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,426 11,194 Other liabilities 31 73 Total liabilities 67,861 58,197 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 195,605 179,860 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23 ) (20 ) Accumulated deficit (132,443 ) (128,788 ) Total stockholders’ equity 63,144 51,056 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 131,005 $ 109,253

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 52,638 $ 45,781 $ 199,105 $ 175,942 Product and other 3,858 4,708 17,060 16,348 Total revenue 56,496 50,489 216,165 192,290 Cost of revenue: Subscription and services 14,545 12,624 54,499 49,563 Product and other 5,992 7,058 24,018 24,289 Total cost of revenue 20,537 19,682 78,517 73,852 Gross profit 35,959 30,807 137,648 118,438 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 18,069 15,206 69,671 58,631 Research and development 11,824 10,003 45,939 38,193 General and administrative 6,563 5,725 27,795 23,544 Total operating expenses 36,456 30,934 143,405 120,368 Loss from operations (497 ) (127 ) (5,757 ) (1,930 ) Interest and other income, net 188 28 332 179 Loss before income taxes (309 ) (99 ) (5,425 ) (1,751 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (108 ) — 1,770 — Net loss $ (417 ) $ (99 ) $ (3,655 ) $ (1,751 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 24,900,265 23,845,659 24,506,525 23,473,849

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (417 ) $ (99 ) $ (3,655 ) $ (1,751 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 3,521 2,934 13,904 12,682 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 1,034 789 3,771 3,117 Amortization of intangible assets 794 326 2,286 1,304 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 730 709 2,978 2,939 Facilities consolidation charges — — 1,402 — Deferred income tax benefit — — (2,133 ) — Other 3 14 37 53 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6 ) (1,025 ) 434 (2,082 ) Inventories and deferred inventory costs (4,198 ) 398 (12,333 ) (1,571 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,156 ) (247 ) (2,460 ) (4,609 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,265 (1,861 ) 4,509 (3,599 ) Deferred revenue (268 ) (155 ) 33 172 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,302 1,783 8,773 6,655 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 1,805 2,575 12,705 16,805 Purchases of short-term investments — (2,622 ) (3,869 ) (17,488 ) Capital expenditures (1,304 ) (1,154 ) (5,211 ) (4,204 ) Business acquisition — — (9,771 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 501 (1,201 ) (6,146 ) (4,887 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 720 126 3,397 2,706 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (423 ) (481 ) (1,554 ) (2,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 297 (355 ) 1,843 601 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,100 227 4,470 2,369 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 20,037 19,440 19,667 17,298 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,137 $ 19,667 $ 24,137 $ 19,667

OOMA, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Revenue $ 56,496 $ 50,489 $ 216,165 $ 192,290 GAAP gross profit $ 35,959 $ 30,807 $ 137,648 $ 118,438 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 248 231 986 1,026 Amortization of intangible assets 139 73 430 292 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 36,346 $ 31,111 $ 139,064 $ 119,756 Gross margin on a GAAP basis 64 % 61 % 64 % 62 % Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis 64 % 62 % 64 % 62 % GAAP operating loss $ (497 ) $ (127 ) $ (5,757 ) $ (1,930 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,563 3,004 14,155 13,077 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 951 326 3,824 1,304 Facilities consolidation charges — — 1,402 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,017 $ 3,203 $ 13,624 $ 12,451 GAAP net loss $ (417 ) $ (99 ) $ (3,655 ) $ (1,751 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,563 3,004 14,155 13,077 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 951 326 3,824 1,304 Facilities consolidation charges — — 1,402 — Acquisition-related income tax benefit — — (2,133 ) — Non-GAAP net income $ 4,097 $ 3,231 $ 13,593 $ 12,630 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.07 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.14 0.13 0.57 0.55 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.04 0.01 0.15 0.06 Facilities consolidation charges — — 0.06 — Acquisition-related income tax benefit — — (0.08 ) — Non-GAAP net income per basic share $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.54 $ 0.51 GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares 24,900,265 23,845,659 24,506,525 23,473,849 Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares 25,552,378 25,120,348 25,233,985 24,910,303 GAAP net loss $ (417 ) $ (99 ) $ (3,655 ) $ (1,751 ) Reconciling items: Interest and other income, net (188 ) (28 ) (332 ) (179 ) Income taxes 108 — (1,770 ) — Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 1,034 789 3,771 3,117 Facilities consolidation charges — — 1,402 — Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 951 326 3,824 1,304 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,563 3,004 14,155 13,077 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,051 $ 3,992 $ 17,395 $ 15,568

