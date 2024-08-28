Ooma Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024.





Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : Total revenue was $64.1 million, up 10% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $59.6 million from $54.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and contribution from 2600hz.

: Total revenue was $64.1 million, up 10% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $59.6 million from $54.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and contribution from 2600hz. Net Income/Loss : GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 included a $1.0 million gain for consolidation of facilities. Non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the prior year period.

: GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 included a $1.0 million gain for consolidation of facilities. Non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Ooma made strong progress in Q2 with revenues of $64.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million and is well positioned, we believe, for the second half of fiscal 2025,” said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. “Ooma executed well in Q2 on both the top and bottom line, driving 10% revenue growth year over year and record levels for Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow from Operations. Progress continued across the business with new feature enhancements, customer expansion, and the addition of new resale partners for AirDial. Looking ahead, we believe Ooma’s premier position in each of its business segments and key new customer wins in the first half of this year create the opportunity for continued strong performance.”

Business Outlook:

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $64.2 million to $64.6 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $1.7 million to $1.9 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.06 to $0.07.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $4.1 million to $4.3 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.15 to $0.16.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Ooma expects:

Total revenue in the range of $254.0 million to $255.5 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $7.7 million to $8.2 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.30 to $0.32.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $15.7 million to $16.2 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.57 to $0.59.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2024 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 (unaudited) GAAP net loss ($1.7)-($1.9) ($7.7)-($8.2) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4.6 18.4 Amortization of intangible assets 1.4 5.8 Gain on note conversion — (1.0) Restructuring costs — 0.7 Non-GAAP net income $4.1-$4.3 $15.7-$16.2 GAAP net loss per share ($0.06)-($0.07) ($0.30)-($0.32) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.17 0.68 Amortization of intangible assets 0.05 0.22 Gain on note conversion — (0.04) Restructuring costs — 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share $0.15-$0.16 $0.57-$0.59 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic 26.8 26.6 Diluted 27.5 27.5

Conference Call Information:

The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on August 27, 2024. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call.

To access the call by phone, please visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5edc5716919495290b391503aab86ee to register and receive the dial-in details. To avoid delays, Ooma encourages participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. For webcast listening, please visit Ooma’s Events & Presentations page https://investors.ooma.com/news-events/events-presentation for a link.

Following the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Ooma investor relations site at https://investors.ooma.com for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, stock-based compensation and related taxes, litigation costs, facilities consolidation gain, restructuring costs, and gain on note conversion.

Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related costs, non-recurring gains, such as facilities consolidation gain and gain on note conversion, litigation costs and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company’s stock-based benefit plans.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma’s core operating performance and are used by the company’s management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company’s performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company’s core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company’s operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma’s investor relations website in addition to following Ooma’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under “Business Outlook” and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management’s good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international operations and development of new product features; our ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions and to achieve their expected benefits; failure to retain former employees and customers of 2600hz; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on June 7, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

OOMA, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) July 31, January 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,585 $ 17,536 Accounts receivable, net 8,189 9,864 Inventories 15,237 19,782 Other current assets 15,559 16,497 Total current assets 55,570 63,679 Property and equipment, net 10,957 9,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,833 17,041 Intangible assets, net 24,997 27,952 Goodwill 23,069 23,069 Other assets 21,044 17,615 Total assets $ 151,470 $ 159,253 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,967 $ 7,848 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,388 26,586 Deferred revenue 17,123 17,041 Total current liabilities 48,478 51,475 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,635 13,676 Debt, net of current portion 8,500 16,000 Other liabilities 18 15 Total liabilities 69,631 81,166 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 219,388 211,361 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (1 ) Accumulated deficit (137,554 ) (133,278 ) Total stockholders’ equity 81,839 78,087 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 151,470 $ 159,253

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31,

2024 July 31,

2023 July 31,

2024 July 31,

2023 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 59,566 $ 54,726 $ 117,955 $ 107,775 Product and other 4,563 3,627 8,673 7,430 Total revenue 64,129 58,353 126,628 115,205 Cost of revenue: Subscription and services 17,654 15,456 35,114 30,181 Product and other 7,775 6,309 14,699 12,484 Total cost of revenue 25,429 21,765 49,813 42,665 Gross profit 38,700 36,588 76,815 72,540 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 19,256 18,842 38,737 36,832 Research and development 13,640 11,768 27,433 23,721 General and administrative 7,400 5,972 14,978 12,589 Total operating expenses 40,296 36,582 81,148 73,142 (Loss) income from operations (1,596 ) 6 (4,333 ) (602 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (103 ) 532 820 947 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,699 ) 538 (3,513 ) 345 Income tax provision (438 ) (267 ) (763 ) (400 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,137 ) $ 271 $ (4,276 ) $ (55 ) Net (loss) income per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 26,556,754 25,330,545 26,392,351 25,327,255 Diluted 26,556,754 25,935,018 26,392,351 25,327,255

OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31,

2024 July 31,

2023 July 31,

2024 July 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,137 ) $ 271 $ (4,276 ) $ (55 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 4,595 3,624 8,958 7,124 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 1,038 1,125 2,073 2,188 Amortization of intangible assets 1,471 692 2,955 1,433 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 734 813 1,517 1,460 Gain on note conversion — — (980 ) — Facilities consolidation gain — (956 ) — (956 ) Other 70 (2 ) 108 (4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,644 122 1,675 (1,481 ) Inventories and deferred inventory costs 1,946 2,382 4,527 3,347 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,053 ) (730 ) (1,571 ) (1,485 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,871 ) (4,544 ) (4,399 ) (6,896 ) Deferred revenue 650 755 85 161 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,087 3,552 10,672 4,836 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments — 500 — 2,250 Capital expenditures (1,742 ) (2,144 ) (3,192 ) (3,518 ) Business acquisition, working capital adjustments — — — 300 Net cash used in investing activities (1,742 ) (1,644 ) (3,192 ) (968 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 167 164 1,584 1,888 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (884 ) (483 ) (1,624 ) (914 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (891 ) — (891 ) — Repayments of long-term debt (3,000 ) — (7,500 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,608 ) (319 ) (8,431 ) 974 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 737 1,589 (951 ) 4,842 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 15,848 27,390 17,536 24,137 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 16,585 $ 28,979 $ 16,585 $ 28,979

OOMA, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31,

2024 July 31,

2023 July 31,

2024 July 31,

2023 Revenue $ 64,129 $ 58,353 $ 126,628 $ 115,205 GAAP gross profit $ 38,700 $ 36,588 $ 76,815 $ 72,540 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 285 260 558 520 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 771 82 1,558 192 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 39,756 $ 36,930 $ 78,931 $ 36,322 Gross margin on a GAAP basis 60 % 63 % 61 % 63 % Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis 62 % 63 % 62 % 64 % GAAP operating (loss) income $ (1,596 ) $ 6 $ (4,333 ) $ (602 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4,627 3,695 9,135 7,290 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,471 692 2,955 1,433 Facilities consolidation gain — (956 ) — (956 ) Litigation costs 95 300 95 300 Restructuring costs — — 710 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,597 $ 3,737 $ 8,562 $ 7,465 GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,137 ) $ 271 $ (4,276 ) $ (55 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4,627 3,695 9,135 7,290 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,471 501 2,955 1,433 Facilities consolidation gain — (956 ) — (956 ) Litigation costs 95 300 95 300 Restructuring costs — — 710 — Gain on note conversion — — (980 ) — Non-GAAP net income $ 4,056 $ 3,811 $ 7,639 $ 8,012 GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.16 ) — Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.17 0.14 0.34 0.28 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.05 0.02 0.11 0.06 Facilities consolidation gain — (0.03 ) — (0.04 ) Litigation costs 0.01 0.01 — 0.01 Restructuring costs — — 0.03 — Gain on note conversion — — (0.04 ) — Non-GAAP net income per basic share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 GAAP weighted-average basic shares 26,556,754 25,330,545 26,392,351 25,327,255 GAAP weighted-average diluted shares 26,556,754 25,935,018 26,392,351 25,327,255 Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares 26,821,420 25,935,018 26,712,880 25,883,010 GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,137 ) $ 271 $ (4,276 ) $ (55 ) Reconciling items: Interest and other expense (income), net 103 (532 ) 160 (947 ) Income tax provision 438 267 763 400 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 1,038 1,125 2,073 2,188 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 1,471 692 2,955 1,433 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 4,627 3,695 9,135 7,290 Litigation costs 95 300 95 300 Facilities consolidation gain — (956 ) — (956 ) Restructuring costs — — 710 — Gain on note conversion — — (980 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,635 $ 4,862 $ 10,635 $ 9,653

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Matthew S. Robison



Director of IR and Corporate Development



Ooma, Inc.



ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:



Mike Langberg



Director of Corporate Communications



Ooma, Inc.



press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693