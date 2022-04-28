Home Business Wire Ontrak to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2022
Ontrak to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2022

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 519-1269 for U.S. participants or (914) 800-3841 for international participants and referencing conference ID #5078624. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at: https://ontrakhealth.com/investors/presentations-events.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with behavioral health provider visits and dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com

Contacts

Investors:
Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@ontrakhealth.com

