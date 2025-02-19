Ontrak Health and Sentara Health Plans Execute Three-year Contract Extension Following Several Expansions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced it has signed an extension of its strategic partnership with Sentara Health Plans in the Commonwealth of Virginia for an additional three years, through December 2027. Sentara Health Plans is the health plan division of Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system.

This extension follows three successful expansions throughout 2024, including the expansion of WholeHealth+ to a larger Commercial membership, introduction of Ontrak's Engage solution to Sentara Health Plans’ Commercial fully insured and self-funded members, as well as the Marketplace membership. These expansions have significantly broadened the reach and support for members, addressing their physical and behavioral health needs, and social determinants of health. With this expansion, Ontrak will now also be offering its Quality solution to close HEDIS gaps in care as part of its WholeHealth+ and Engage solutions to enrolled Sentara Health Plans members.

Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontrak Health, stated, “We have partnered with Sentara Health Plans for 7 years, and are proud to extend this partnership following three successful expansions last year of our services to commercial health plan beneficiaries. This extension reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-impact behavioral health solutions that improve member engagement, care coordination, and overall health outcomes.”

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a leading AI and technology-enabled behavioral healthcare company whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socioeconomic, medical, and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company's integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics, and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About Sentara Health

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission – "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety, and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads" (2022), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

About Sentara Health Plans

Sentara Health Plans provides health plan coverage to nearly one million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara Health Plans offers a full suite of commercial products including employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, as well as Individual & Family Health Plans, Employee Assistance Programs and plans serving Dual-Eligible, Medicare, and Medicaid enrollees.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company on the date of this press release and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the expectations around continued revenues associated with customer contracts and our ability to deliver improved engagement, care coordination and overall health outcomes. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, our ability to effectively improve the quality measures and boost performance scores for our customers and the impact of this solution on increasing the number of, and revenue from, our prospective customers. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face, please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made and based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Brandon LaVerne

Chief Executive Officer

blaverne@ontrakhealth.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Halsted

Gilmartin Group

investors@ontrakhealth.com