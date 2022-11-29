OnShift Adds Industry-Leader Proliant To Network Of Partners For Payroll & HRIS

Integrated Solution Expands OnShift’s Workforce Management Platform To Bring Senior Care Organizations Greater Efficiencies & An Enhanced Employee Experience

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnShift®, a leader in workforce management software for post-acute care and senior living, today announced a partnership with Proliant, a cutting-edge HR technology provider. Through this partnership, long-term care and senior living organizations will gain access to an integrated solution to help streamline payroll processes, increase visibility into labor management and associated costs, and enhance the employee experience.

“We are truly impressed with Proliant’s next-generation HRIS and payroll solutions, deep understanding of the healthcare market, and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. This new partnership with Proliant is a great fit for OnShift and complements our platform,” said Jim Rubadue, Chief Operating Officer, OnShift. “We’re excited to bring our solutions together to deliver a workforce management, payroll and HR experience that gives long-term care and senior living organizations a powerful, streamlined solution to operate more efficiently, staff more effectively, and modernize the employee experience.”

With this partnership, joint customers have the ability to leverage data from OnShift’s time & attendance, scheduling and employee engagement software with Proliant’s innovative HR and payroll systems. This seamless exchange of employee, payroll, time and labor data enables organizations to reduce manual processes and proactively manage against excess labor costs. In addition, joint customers benefit from a workforce experience that maximizes visibility for employees to boost overall satisfaction and engagement.

“We are ecstatic to partner with OnShift and to play an integral role in their mission to transform the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees,” said Ken Clayton, Chief Revenue Officer, Proliant. “Our integrated solutions will undoubtedly help long-term care and senior living providers now and well into the future.”

Proliant is the latest technology vendor to join OnShift’s network of partners and integrations which offer flexibility and choice through best-in-class solutions for payroll, HR, clinical systems, and more.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management, pay and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

About Proliant

At Proliant, our mission is to ensure our clients have the tools and excellent service they need to continue growing. We do this by providing industry-leading human capital and payroll solutions that streamline processes, improve accuracy, and ensure compliance. We’ve tailored our service model for maximum client satisfaction with high-touch, single-point-of-contact service that sets us apart from our competition. Learn more at https://www.proliant.com/.

Contacts

Marti Bowman



Chief Marketing Officer



OnShift, Inc.



mbowman@onshift.com

216-920-5038