onsemi to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2021 Annual Financial Results

Company provides conference call details

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (EST) on Feb. 7, 2022, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
  • Teleconference: A telephone conference of the earnings report can be accessed by dialing (888) 414-4458 (U.S./Canada) or (646) 960-0166 (International). In order to join this conference call, you will be required to provide the Conference ID Number – which is 8631312.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi creates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, such information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

