Onramp Invest Selected to Join Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

Onramp Invest is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ethereum–Onramp Invest, a cryptoasset iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) solution for financial advisors and investment advisory firms, announced today that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program. This accelerates its integration with Visa and will allow Onramp to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa’s global payment network offers. Through Fast Track, Onramp gains access to Visa’s full suite of technology, resources, and partners to expand its footprint in the financial services and technology space.

Onramp’s comprehensive cryptoasset management network will empower financial advisors to research, model, invest, and securely manage their clients’ cryptoassets, all within their existing workflow.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Onramp access to Visa’s growing partner network and experts who provide guidance to support and get them up and running in the most efficient way. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at: https://Partner.Visa.com.

“We’re excited to be a part of Visa’s Fast Track Program to leverage their world-renowned brand and technology,” said Tyrone Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Onramp Invest. “We look forward to partnering with their experts to help us scale and provide cryptocurrency cash-management solutions for registered investment advisors and their clients.”

“By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Onramp gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech at Visa. “Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency.”

About Onramp Invest LLC:

Onramp Invest is an iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) technology company providing access to cryptoassets for registered investment advisors.

Our comprehensive cryptoasset management solution will enable advisors to help their clients safely, confidently, and intelligently invest in the new age all within their existing workflows and billing models.

Invest with purpose. Learn more at onrampinvest.com

Disclaimers: This material is presented for general information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities. This publication does not constitute general or personal investment advice or take into account the individual financial circumstances or investment objectives, or financial conditions of the individuals who receive it. This does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities or Funds, nor shall any securities be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Other than disclosures relating to Onramp Invest, the information and material contained in this publication has been obtained from sources that Onramp Invest believes to be reliable, but Onramp Invest does not represent or warrant that it is accurate or complete.

Onramp Invest LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reality Shares, Inc, which licenses indexes and ETF strategies to third parties. In addition, Reality Shares operates Blockforce Capital Management LLC which manages the Blockforce Multi-Strat Fund, licenses quantitative and algorithmic strategies to third parties, and is exploring other hedge fund opportunities in the world of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance.

