OnPay Introduces Expanded HR Capabilities for Growing Teams

Payroll software company releases expanded HR features to streamline back-office tasks and human resource administration

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#hr--OnPay, a top-rated payroll provider serving small- to medium-sized businesses throughout the US, today announced the launch of a new HR add-on and enhancements designed to help employers manage human resources alongside payroll within a single, easy-to-use service.

OnPay has long been known for offering straightforward pricing with no hidden fees. Every OnPay Payroll Essentials subscription continues to include core payroll and HR features — such as multistate payroll, unlimited pay runs, W-2s and 1099s, benefits administration, integrations, and tools for hiring and onboarding — all bundled into one predictable monthly price. With this release, businesses that need deeper, ongoing HR support can now choose to add enhanced HR tools designed to scale with their team and operational complexity.

“Small businesses don’t all grow at the same pace, and their HR needs evolve over time,” said Jesse Burgess, CEO at OnPay. “By introducing the optional HR add-on and enhancements, we’re giving employers more flexibility — so they can keep payroll simple while adding more robust HR capabilities when it makes sense for their business.”

Expanded HR capabilities

The new HR add-on and enhancements support the full employee lifecycle and help employers build more structured, automated HR processes as their teams grow. Features include employee document and form management, customizable document templates, paid time-off requests and approvals, employee directories, software provisioning, and organizational charts — all organized within a centralized HR dashboard. Additional optional enhancements provide access to compliance updates, live HR support, and a library of customizable HR templates and documents. Businesses can learn more about these features, compare pricing, or get started by visiting OnPay’s product pricing.

The launch of HR add-ons and enhancements reflects OnPay’s broader commitment to investing in product innovation for small businesses. As customer needs continue to evolve, OnPay plans to expand its payroll and HR capabilities in ways that preserve simplicity while delivering the depth growing teams need to stay organized, compliant, and confident.

About OnPay

Headquartered in Atlanta, OnPay provides payroll, HR, and benefit solutions to over 25,000 small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. As more companies look to streamline payroll and HR functions, OnPay offers a comprehensive platform that combines ease of use with powerful features traditionally reserved for larger enterprises. OnPay was named a 2025 PCMag Editors’ Choice. Learn more at OnPay.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monica Thysell

media@onpay.com