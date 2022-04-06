OnMicro Supplies Cavli Wireless’s Award-Winning Cellular IoT Module with High Performance MMMB Power Amplifier and RF Switch

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnMicro, an innovator in RF and SoC semiconductors, today announced that it has received a volume production order from Cavli Wireless for the Company’s high performance MMMB HS8443-61 power amplifier and OM8741-21RF switch. These RF products will be integrated into Cavli Wireless’s new award-winning C10GS IoT module. A global cellular IoT module manufacturer, Cavli Wireless combines intelligent hardware with integrated network access and remote modem management capabilities. Cavli Wireless designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for a variety of applications.

“OnMicro is thrilled to supply its high performance RFFE solutions to Cavli Wireless for cellular IoT modules,” said Bruce Qian, CEO of OnMicro. “We hope to further expand our relationship beyond 4G IoT into 5G, Bluetooth and WiFi technologies.”

“Increasing system complexity and miniaturization of IoT devices continue to challenge RF performance and reliability of IoT modules,” said Ajit Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer of Cavli Wireless. “With OnMicro’s proven track record of RF and SoC system design expertise as well as high-volume delivery and quality, we hope to shorten our IoT device development time to market and reduce the cost.”

Cavli Wireless’s C10GS is an LTE CAT 1/4 compatible smart cellular module that comes with an integrated GNSS & eSIM. The C10GS supports global frequency bands including B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B40 /B66 and fully complies with 3GPP E-UTRA Release 10 CAT 1 & 4 standards. The C10GS deploys an advanced Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) with support of GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/QZSS/SBAS/IRNSS. For data connectivity, the C10GS supports TCP/IP/HTTP/HTTPS/MQTT/MQTTS/FTP/FTPS protocols. The maximum data rate of 50Mbps (Uplink) and 150Mbps (Downlink) can be reached using LTE CAT 4 modulation while CAT 1 provides 5Mbps (Uplink) and 10Mbps (Downlink). Combined with Cavli Hubble Global Connectivity and OpenLinux SDK support, this module can be deployed across the globe, making it an ideal solution for logistics, automotive, vehicle tracking systems, and much more. The C10GS is available in a 37 mm x 21.8 mm x 2.8 mm LGA package.

OnMicro’s OM8741-21 SP4T is a high-power RF switch with GPIO interface. This switch features very low insertion loss of 0.35 dB at 1 GHz and 0.65 dB at 2.7G Hz with 19 dB isolation at 2.7 GHz. The switching time is approximately 0.5 µs, which can support fast TDD applications such as WiFi and Bluetooth. It can handle up to 34 dBm power with a VDD of 2.8 V. This device is available in a 9-pin LGA 1.1 mm x 1.1 mm x 0.4 mm package.

OnMicro’s HS8443-61 is a multi-mode, multi-band power amplifier module covering the 663MHz to 915MHz, 1710MHz to 2025MHz, and 2300MHz to 2690MHz frequency bands. This power amplifier is optimized for 4G LTE and is compatible with NB-IoT, 3G WCDMA, CDMA2000, LTE Cat-1 and Cat-4. With Vcc at 3.4 V, the HS8443-61 power amplifier can achieve Power Class 3 (29 dBm) linear output power with LTE 10 MHz/QPSK/12RB (MPR=0) waveform. The HS8443-61 power amplifier is available in a 42-pin LGA 4.0 mm x 6.8 mm x 0.75 mm package.

About OnMicro

Founded in 2012, OnMicro has been designing innovative, award-winning radio frequency (RF) solutions, including mobile front-end ICs, modules and switches. Having built a reputation for product quality and reliable delivery, the Company’s customers now include a variety of mobile device manufacturers, including top-tier OEMs. Headquartered in Beijing, OnMicro is a fast-growing global company. It has two state-of-the-art R&D centers located in Hong Kong and Guanhzhou as well as sales and engineering support centers in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Seoul and Taipei. The Company is ISO certified to both the 9001 and 14001 standards. For more information, visit www.onmicro.com.cn/about.html.

Important Notice

The information provided herein by OnMicro is believed to be reliable; however, OnMicro makes no warranties regarding the information and assumes no responsibility or liability whatsoever for the use of the information. Customers should be aware that all information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Unless explicitly specified, OnMicro products are not warranted or authorized for use as critical components in medical, life-saving, or life-sustaining applications, or other applications where a failure would cause severe personal injury or death.

