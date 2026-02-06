OnMed Named 2026 Impact Product of the Year by Impact One Awards

Award recognizes OnMed’s critical role in transforming access to healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnMed, the leader in tech-enabled hybrid healthcare, has been named Impact Product of the Year by the Impact One Awards — one of the most selective and meaningful recognitions granted to companies making tangible, measurable differences in solving critical societal challenges.

OnMed was selected from among more than 11,000 companies evaluated nationwide during a rigorous, year-long process that examined measurable outcomes, and the depth of impact felt across communities along with more than 20,000 open-ended surveys from employees and customers nationwide. This honor reflects the uncommon scale, significance and humanity of OnMed’s mission to build healthcare access in communities where it has been missing for too long.

The Impact One Awards focus on a single, defining question: What changes in the world because this product exists? In a field of thousands of contenders across six categories, only 12 products are named the top impact innovations in the country, and the OnMed CareStation™ is one.

The CareStation is an 8×10 foot "Clinic-in-a-Box" transforming healthcare access for the 120 million Americans who lack adequate access to healthcare. It merges the personal attention of one-on-one, human-delivered clinical consultation with the rapid scalability of virtual care. Each CareStation is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, real-time scans, and vitals monitoring, delivering comprehensive healthcare visits at scale.

"This recognition validates what we see every day in communities across America: when you remove barriers to healthcare access, you transform lives," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed. "The CareStation isn’t simply a product. It’s a lifeline. It’s proof that access to quality healthcare shouldn’t depend on your zip code or your proximity to a major medical center. This award recognizes not just what we’ve built, but the lives being changed because of it. It belongs to the communities we serve and the partners who believe in this vision."

The CareStation represents a fundamental shift in healthcare infrastructure in America. For employers, it increases productivity and employee retention and lowers costs of claims. For educational institutions it decreases both student and staff absenteeism resulting in better education outcomes. For insurers it drives ER avoidance, and for providers, and health systems, it leads to ER cost savings, less staff burnout, and reduced leakage. It also closes provider gaps and ensures scalable rural access for governments. ​OnMed is proving that with the right technology and approach, comprehensive, and quality care can be delivered anywhere it's needed, at scale.

“The crisis is staggering. With an alarming physician shortage, 80% of counties considered healthcare deserts, $168 billion wasted treating avoidable and non-emergency cases in the Emergency Department, and $575 billion in health related absenteeism, innovative healthcare infrastructure is urgently needed,” continued Ganesh. “The opportunity for impact is massive and the CareStation is already delivering: 82% of patients are treated on-site without needing escalation, while 58% report they would have otherwise gone to the emergency room or urgent care.”

OnMed has deployed CareStations across seven states and Puerto Rico. The company is building toward a vision that would fundamentally transform American healthcare with a national CareStation grid and capabilities to serve 200 million lives annually. It’s a healthcare platform that allows access infrastructure to scale rapidly and responsibly.

The Impact Product of the Year recognition joins a growing list of honors that validate OnMed’s transformative approach, including TIME’s 2025 Best Inventions, the CES 2025 Picks Award, and Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies. Recently, OnMed and Berto Acquisition Corp. ("Berto")(NASDAQ: TACO and TACOW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, jointly announced that they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") for a business combination.

About OnMed

OnMed is transforming how the world accesses healthcare. With its patented OnMed CareStation™, an 8×10 foot “Clinic-in-a-Box”, OnMed delivers comprehensive, immediate care wherever people live, work, and learn. The OnMed CareStation is a tech-enabled, AI-powered, and human-delivered platform that blends the comprehensiveness of traditional in-person care with the rapid scalability of telemedicine. Each CareStation serves as a local access point within a scalable, connected grid that delivers everyday healthcare at scale.

Powered by public-private partnerships across insurers, healthcare providers, governments, employers, and educational institutions, OnMed is redefining healthcare access, closing critical gaps, restoring trust, and strengthening the health and economic resilience of communities everywhere. Learn more at www.onmed.com.

