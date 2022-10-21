Online Wellness App Circles Partners with the Invisible Disabilities® Association to Support Those Living with Illness, Pain

Non-Profit Dedicated to Making Positive Difference for People Living with Invisible Disabilities Expands Reach with Online Forum in Advance of Annual Gala

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circles, the emotional support group platform, has partnered with the Invisible Disabilities Association (IDA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to raising awareness of and supporting individuals living with invisible illness and pain.

Circles offers an opportunity for individuals to receive the support of peers, volunteers and professional therapists that understand their unique circumstances. By joining forces with Circles, the IDA will bolster its ability to encourage, educate, and connect people living with debilitating conditions. Currently available on the platform, the IDA Circles will meet weekly on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm EST and Thursdays at 6:00 pm EST. Led by disability experts, the participants can remain anonymous, listen, or express themselves openly, knowing their personal information will never be shared.

There are thousands of illnesses, disorders, diseases, dysfunctions, congenital disabilities, impairments, and injuries that are not always obvious to the onlooker but can limit daily activities and range from mild challenges to severe limitations. Unfortunately, because these symptoms are invisible, oftentimes misunderstandings, false perceptions, and judgments arise.

“Here at IDA, our goal is to be able to provide regular connecting points for people living with invisible disabilities in such a way that it helps advocate for better conversations and engages people in a friendly way to overcome seemingly big issues for accommodations,” said Jess Stainbrook, Executive Director of IDA. “Through our partnership with Circles and their VOICEs platform, we can provide a place for people to connect and discuss the things going on in life, sharing hope and solutions.”

“We appreciate that those who are living with invisible illnesses often find themselves at a loss for readily available resources and compassionate places to turn,” said Irad Eichler, co-founder and CEO of Circles. “We’re honored to offer the IDA a far-reaching solution that provides a safe space for individuals who are often struggling in silence, and we hope the IDA Circles will help them to feel seen, understood, and supported wherever they are on their journey.”

The partnership coincides with IDA’s 15th-annual awards gala, Time to Believe, happening Saturday, October 22 at 6:00 pm ET. The virtual event is open to the public, and special Circles Voices rooms will follow to offer guests the opportunity to engage with presenters and ask questions. Guests include radio personality Denise Plante and international illusionist David Laflin. Details for the gala can be found at https://ida.rallyup.com/2022gala/Event/Details.

About Circles

Circles is a revolutionary online emotional support platform that transforms the group support experience. With a robust network of experienced peer guides and professional therapists, Circles connects users in safe, intimate groups, ensuring no one has to overcome life’s challenges alone. By allowing people to be heard, understood and supported by others who are going through the same issues in their lives, such as the loss of a loved one, parenting issues, or divorce, Circles empowers people with tools and human connection through every stage of their journey.

Circles is headquartered in both New York City (Marketing) and Israel (Operations, R&D).

About Invisible Disabilities® Association

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®.

Contacts

Press:



Deana Graffeo Weeks



Alchemy Media for Circles



646-389-7519 or deana@alchemymedia.co