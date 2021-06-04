Home Business Wire Online Grocer Farmstead Expands “Refill & Save” Program to Local and CPG...
Business Wire

Online Grocer Farmstead Expands “Refill & Save” Program to Local and CPG Brands Nationally

di Business Wire

More than 70 percent of Farmstead customers use Refill & Save

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today the national expansion of a Refill & Save program that it has been testing in the San Francisco Bay area.

Refill & Save promotes select products to Farmstead’s weekly customers, who have an “always-on” cart with options to refill various staples at a discounted price. More than seventy percent of Farmstead’s Bay Area customers use Refill & Save. Mutually selected products are tagged with the Refill and Save button and are surfaced as recommended items to customers. Additionally, these products are also promoted in other marketing channels like email newsletters.

“Farmstead’s mission is to make same-day delivery of fresh groceries accessible and affordable to every online grocery shopper in the country,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder & CEO of Farmstead. “Refill & Save is a powerful way for both national and local CPG brands to promote their products to Farmstead’s customers nationally who enjoy prices that are the same or lower than traditional grocers and free same-day delivery.”

The Refill & Save Program

  • Selected products are promoted to Farmstead’s weekly customers
  • Products are tagged with a Refill and Save button
  • Refill & Save products are surfaced as “recommended” items to customers
  • Products are also promoted through marketing such as email newsletters
  • Detailed data reports to track sales, growth and retention

Interested suppliers can learn more by emailing Farmstead at bd@farmsteadapp.com.

With active hubs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Farmstead has announced upcoming openings in Nashville, Tenn., Miami, and Austin, Tex., and has plans to open in at least 12 more markets this year.

Farmstead is known for leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model – delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius, delivering many thousands of orders per day – to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers consumers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to customers’ doorsteps. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

Contacts

Bill Hankes

+1 206-883-7658

bill@watersagency.com

Articoli correlati

The Cleanie Awards® 2021 Opens Public Voting for Best Media Outlet Category

Business Wire Business Wire -
#1 cleantech awards program encourages the general public to vote through June 30 WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AwardSeason--The Cleanie Awards®, the leading awards...
Continua a leggere

Roblox and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring In the Heights Launch Party to Roblox

Business Wire Business Wire -
Celebratory experience brings the music, dance, and entertainment of the film’s Washington Heights neighborhood to the metaverse SAN MATEO, Calif....
Continua a leggere

Juni Launches Its “Summer Olympics” Themed Learning Program With Two-Time Olympian and Popular YouTuber Nick Symmonds

Business Wire Business Wire -
Free event, open to all, is designed to motivate kids to push past personal boundaries while learning or improving...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Cleanie Awards® 2021 Opens Public Voting for Best Media Outlet Category

Business Wire