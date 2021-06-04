Online Grocer Farmstead Expands “Refill & Save” Program to Local and CPG Brands Nationally

More than 70 percent of Farmstead customers use Refill & Save

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today the national expansion of a Refill & Save program that it has been testing in the San Francisco Bay area.

Refill & Save promotes select products to Farmstead’s weekly customers, who have an “always-on” cart with options to refill various staples at a discounted price. More than seventy percent of Farmstead’s Bay Area customers use Refill & Save. Mutually selected products are tagged with the Refill and Save button and are surfaced as recommended items to customers. Additionally, these products are also promoted in other marketing channels like email newsletters.

“Farmstead’s mission is to make same-day delivery of fresh groceries accessible and affordable to every online grocery shopper in the country,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, co-founder & CEO of Farmstead. “Refill & Save is a powerful way for both national and local CPG brands to promote their products to Farmstead’s customers nationally who enjoy prices that are the same or lower than traditional grocers and free same-day delivery.”

The Refill & Save Program

Selected products are promoted to Farmstead’s weekly customers

Products are tagged with a Refill and Save button

Refill & Save products are surfaced as “recommended” items to customers

Products are also promoted through marketing such as email newsletters

Detailed data reports to track sales, growth and retention

Interested suppliers can learn more by emailing Farmstead at bd@farmsteadapp.com.

With active hubs in the San Francisco Bay Area, Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Farmstead has announced upcoming openings in Nashville, Tenn., Miami, and Austin, Tex., and has plans to open in at least 12 more markets this year.

Farmstead is known for leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model – delivery-centric warehouses that serve a 50-mile radius, delivering many thousands of orders per day – to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers consumers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to customers’ doorsteps. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily mid-market audience.

About Farmstead



Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

Contacts

Bill Hankes



+1 206-883-7658



bill@watersagency.com