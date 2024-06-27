Oneview Healthcare Named to AVIA Marketplace’s 2024 Top Smart Hospitals Companies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oneview Healthcare, a leading provider of patient engagement and workflow solutions, announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Smart Hospitals upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.





Oneview Healthcare has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation within the healthcare industry, focusing on creating integrated and intuitive solutions that enhance patient engagement and streamline clinical workflows. Their Care Experience Platform (CXP), utilized by leading health systems worldwide, offers a unified digital experience that empowers patients and optimizes hospital operations. Oneview’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement has garnered significant recognition, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the smart hospital revolution.

The 2024 Top Smart Hospitals Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of the Smart Hospitals, the report helps define the Smart Hospitals landscape and how these solutions best support patient access.

“Smart hospitals are ushering in a new era of healthcare delivery,” said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. “These advanced facilities leverage embedded technologies for tracking, transport, and navigation, combined with data-driven insights. This powerful integration not only streamlines staff workflows and boosts operational efficiencies but also significantly enhances the patient experience. As healthcare evolves, smart hospitals are proving instrumental in meeting rising patient expectations for technologically advanced care. By embracing these innovative solutions, health systems can position themselves at the forefront of patient-centric care delivery, ensuring they not only meet but exceed the demands of modern healthcare consumers.”

“It’s a privilege to be acknowledged as a leading company in the smart hospital space by AVIA Marketplace. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said James Fitter, CEO of Oneview Healthcare. “We are passionate about transforming the healthcare experience for patients and providers, and this recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare technology.”

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It’s built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Smart Hospitals Companies list here.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation’s leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare’s biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry’s premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare is a global leader in patient experience solutions, providing innovative technology to enhance communication and engagement between patients and healthcare providers. Oneview Healthcare’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) provides a unified set of digital tools in a single solution. Fully automated, integrated, and personalized, their solutions are designed to improve the overall patient experience and streamline clinical workflows.

Contacts

