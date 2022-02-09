OneStream Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix

CPM software provider recognized as a Leader for fifth consecutive year

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2022 Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. The report states that demand for CPM solutions remains high as organizations contend with complex regulatory requirements, fluctuating demand, supply disruptions and more, requiring businesses to plan and execute on shorter time horizons than ever before.

The annual CPM Technology Value Matrix evaluates vendors based on usability, functionality, and value to the users, placing vendors in four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators and Core Providers.

“OneStream is recognized as a Leader for its comprehensive platform, which enables organizations to cover a variety of use cases and replace multiple legacy applications across financial and operational reporting, planning and analysis use cases,” said Isaac Gould, Analyst at Nucleus Research. “By integrating financial and operational data from various data sources, OneStream breaks down data siloes between departments and empowers users with insights to make faster and more accurate business decisions.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the CPM Value Matrix for the fifth consecutive year,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. “Our continued success is a testament to the value users gain from our unified platform to conquer complex business processes and drive efficiencies while navigating rapidly changing market pressures. With a focus of making sure each customer is a reference, one success at a time, we equip finance leaders with data-backed insights to drive agile decision making.”

The Nucleus Research CPM Value Matrix positions vendors in their respective market areas and arms organizations with a comprehensive framework for selecting a suitable solution. In addition to the vendor analysis, Nucleus Research identified several trends emerging across the industry, including:

CPM solutions are going beyond FP&A. As organizations prioritize integrated business planning (IBP), CPM solutions are leveraged across HR, marketing, sales and operations departments to drive further value in their investments and address planning activities.

Unified planning remains a critical priority – organizations are adopting CPM solutions to centralize financial and operational planning activities under a single platform, driving functionality gains, process efficiency improvements and potential cost savings.

Increased demand for financial close and consolidation. As economic conditions drive M&A activity, CPM vendors must provide robust consolidation capabilities while contending with complex organizational structures, international tax codes, local industry reporting requirements and multiple currency conversions.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

