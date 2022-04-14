OneStream Partners with Menzies Aviation to Streamline Financial Processes

Global aviation services provider to replace legacy CPM system with OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform

MANCHESTER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a corporate performance management (CPM) vendor, is partnering with Menzies Aviation to streamline and unify the company’s global consolidations processes. Menzies will replace its legacy CPM system with OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform.

Menzies delivers time-critical aviation logistics services at more than 210 airports in 38 counties. The company was seeking to upgrade its legacy CPM system and decided to explore the modern-day CPM landscape. OneStream was selected as the best solution to modernize Menzies’ approach to CPM.

“With operations on six continents, we were looking for a new system to streamline and unify our financial processes on a global scale,” said Christopher Devaney, Vice President Group Finance at Menzies Aviation. “The OneStream platform’s invaluable data and insights will allow us to automate processes, provide critical transparency into data and drive agility with an enhanced financial outlook as we respond to rapidly changing environments. OneStream represents a vital step in our journey to deliver next generation finance solutions in our business.”

“We are honored to partner with Menzies Aviation to transform their financial processes,” said John Williams, Named Account Manager at OneStream. “Just as Menzies focuses on providing safe aviation services, for every customer, every time, OneStream is committed to driving the same level of success for each customer to conquer business complexity. With OneStream, Menzies can now unleash the power of finance through enhanced data and critical insights to drive real-time business decisions for long-term success.”

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1000 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is a leading global provider of time critical ground services, fuel services and air cargo services. Menzies Aviation operates at more than 210 airports in 38 countries, supported by a global team of 27,000 highly trained people.

In 2021 Menzies Aviation handled 0.6 million aircraft turns, 1.7 million tonnes of cargo and fuelled 2.5 million aircraft turns. Customers include Air Canada, Air China, Air France-KLM, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, easyJet, Frontier Airlines, IAG, Qantas Group, Qatar Airways, Southwest, United Airlines, WestJet and Wizz Air. Best in class safety and security is the number one priority each day and every day.

John Menzies plc, one of Scotland’s oldest and largest companies, was established in 1833 as a book seller on Edinburgh’s Princes Street and is still headquartered in the city. Today the company is an international aviation services business with operations worldwide.

For more information visit www.menziesaviation.com

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



onestream@pancomm.com