OneStream Continues Momentum in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 with Strong Growth and Expanded Customer Base

CPM Software provider reports over $300M in Annual Recurring Revenue, up 50% year-over-year

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue grew 50% year-over-year, surpassing $300 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The company grew its customer base by more than 25% year-over-year, now totaling over 1,100 customers globally. New customers signed in 2022 include: Comcast Corporation, Delaware North Companies, DirecTV, Flexjet, Grupo Salinas, Marelli, Menzies Aviation, Stellantis, Tucson Electric and U.S. Department of State.

“Agility and transparency are going to be critical for business success in 2023. A growing number of organizations are leveraging OneStream to unify complex financial processes and create a single source of truth for reporting, planning and decision-making; replacing multiple legacy CPM applications, spreadsheets and point solutions,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “With OneStream, business leaders are armed with consistent, transparent data and actionable insights to inform critical decision-making and to help drive long-term success.”

OneStream’s global headcount increased by 25% in 2022 to nearly 1,300. The company also signed 12 new partners in the fourth quarter, including PwC Australia, PwC Netherlands, PwC Singapore and Temus. In 2022, the company also expanded its global footprint with the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Birmingham, Michigan.

“Our growth in 2022 is a testament to our mission of customer success, ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time,” said Craig Colby, President at OneStream. “As we head into the new year, we see continued market demand as Finance leaders face a rapidly changing business environment. OneStream’s unified, extensible platform allows organizations to remain agile in a turbulent economy by streamlining processes and delivering actionable insights so enterprises can pivot quickly and with confidence in the face of change.”

OneStream received several industry recognitions during the fourth quarter as a leading provider of CPM solutions, including:

OneStream is planning to hold its 2023 Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in Washington, D.C. from April 17-20. Registration is open. For more information, visit the Splash event page at splash.onestreamsoftware.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

