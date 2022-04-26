OneStream and Data Hive Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Organizations Drive Digital Transformation Across Finance Functions

Industry leader and OneStream partner brings deep domain expertise and extensive implementation experience to the Office of Finance

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Data Hive to transform complex financial processes for sophisticated organisations around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading CPM software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance.

OneStream is a unified, Intelligent Finance platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites a thing of the past.

“Data Hive brings a unique value proposition to the market through the combination of the OneStream offering, 20 years of experience in global CPM implementation and financial transformation, and leveraging the capabilities in data science, attribution modelling and strategic service design of their parent company Design Farm Collective,” said Martin Kudik, co-founder of Design Farm Collective.

Data Hive helps organisations with data integration and modelling, business process design, financial consolidation and FP&A to drive higher performing financial management. Their experience shows that the key to a successful financial transformation is the underlying knowledge of the operational side of the business. As part of the Design Farm Collective (DFC), Data Hive is connected to a broader team of industry experts with financial, operational and digital transformation experience. This underpins Data Hive’s ability to enhance the OneStream offering by transforming actionable strategic insights to business benefits.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Data Hive and extend our presence around the globe,” said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president of OneStream Software. “Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training to ensure full compliance with our mission of ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time. We believe that a strategic partnership with Data Hive is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with an intelligent finance platform that allows the Office of Finance to lead at speed.”

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Data Hive

Data Hive is an implementation partner of the leading corporate performance management platform, OneStream. Data Hive enhances the OneStream offering by delivering actionable strategic insights through the power of Design Farm Collectives (DFC) capabilities in data science, attribution modelling and performance management.

DFC is a collective of businesses that help organisations connect creativity, strategy and data, in order to design game-changing opportunities and create new forms of value. DFC’s interconnected offerings are DFC Ignite (design strategy and delivery service), Data Hive (a leading CPM implementation partner of OneStream), DFC Ventures (creating and investing in future proof / forward thinking opportunities) and The Barn | Coolgardie. DFC Co-founders Dave Mallam and Martin Kudlik are trusted by global brands and organisations to navigate the complexity of business today.

