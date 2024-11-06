ONERugged Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Rugged Notebooks and Tablets, Leading a New Era in Industrial AI PCs

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIInnovation–In the midst of digital transformation, AI technology is rapidly reshaping industries. Recently, ONERugged proudly launched a revolutionary line of industrial AI devices, including the Rugged AI Notebooks EM-X14M, EM-X15M, and Rugged AI Tablet EM-I14M. These devices blend advanced AI capabilities with a robust design, demonstrating outstanding potential across sectors like manufacturing, automotive, and public surveying. ONERugged’s goal is to drive AI adoption and support companies in their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to establish new standards of productivity.









AI-Enhanced Productivity Tools for Industry

As a pioneer in rugged computing, ONERugged is the first to integrate Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with a dedicated AI engine (NPU) delivering up to 32 TOPS of processing power. This innovation enables rugged AI notebooks and tablet to support a vast ecosystem of AI models, knowledge bases, and applications, allowing for rapid, secure, and localized AI deployments tailored to industrial needs.

The Intel® Core™ Ultra processor also brings Intel® Arc™ graphics with Xe LPG architecture and up to 8 Xe cores, supporting DX12 Ultimate, ray tracing, XeSS supersampling, and AV1 codec capabilities, achieving graphics performance on par with discrete GPUs. From data analysis to complex visual tasks, ONERugged’s AI PCs handle every challenge with ease.

Enhanced by the latest Windows 11 features and a built-in Copilot key, ONERugged devices streamline productivity, empowering users to work faster and more efficiently.

Redefining Industry Standards with Innovative Features and Designs

Beyond their powerful AI capabilities, ONERugged Rugged AI PCs boast several innovative features that redefine standards for productivity, security, and usability in the industry.

Uncompromising Durability: The rugged AI notebooks and tablets feature a new rugged and sealed design that meets MIL-STD-810H testing standards and IP65 protection ratings. Constructed from a wide range of ABS+PC materials, they are fully protected at the corners to withstand drops, impacts, and vibrations in harsh environments. The notebook is covered with high-strength metal for enhanced durability and thermal performance. In terms of sealing, they incorporate waterproof components and extensive sealing treatments, optimizing the materials used in port covers and thermal modules to provide comprehensive protection and improve user experience.

Exceptional Display Performance: Rugged AI notebooks and tablets come with a 14-inch or 15.6-inch high-brightness screen featuring a 1920×1080 resolution and brightness of up to 1000 nits. This ensures crystal-clear visuals, even in direct sunlight or bright indoor conditions. The screens support 10-point touch and glove touch capabilities, allowing users to easily click and drag files. Additionally, our laptops feature a backlit keyboard and a highly sensitive touchpad, enhancing typing comfort and touch responsiveness.

Professional Expandability: For connectivity, ONERugged devices are equipped with Thunderbolt 4 Type-C interfaces with speeds up to 40Gbps, supporting dual 4K displays or a single 8K display. They also feature a variety of additional ports, including 1 HDMI 2.0, 3 USB-A, 2 RJ45 gigabit Ethernet, 1 RS232, 1 3.5mm audio, and 1 DC power port, allowing seamless connectivity with multiple peripherals for efficient collaboration.

Long-Lasting Battery: Rugged AI PCs come with dual 56Wh and 14.4Wh batteries, paired with new low-power energy-efficient cores and advanced power management technology. They offer approximately 8-10 hours of standard battery life to meet extended usage needs. The batteries are also hot-swappable, and the included 71.82W high-power adapter ensures quick recharging without the worry of battery anxiety.

Additionally, ONERugged devices support dual memory slots and dual hard drive slots for better compatibility, Wi-Fi 6 and 4G/5G connectivity for enhanced communication capabilities, a physical switch for the camera, and an RF hotkey for quickly toggling wireless functions, ensuring higher security.

Transforming Industry Applications for Professional Users

ONERugged’s rugged AI PCs are redefining productivity by delivering tailored AI solutions across industries, addressing specific challenges with precision and innovation.

In industrial manufacturing, rugged AI PCs support real-time AI-driven applications, such as vision inspection, automated production control, and predictive maintenance. By integrating with AI detection tools and robotic systems, they monitor production lines, proactively detect issues, and streamline quality control, helping companies enhance efficiency and minimize downtime.

In the automotive industry, ONERugged AI PCs enable advanced diagnostics and intelligent troubleshooting. They process large-scale vehicle data and sensor information, accurately diagnosing problems and providing targeted repair recommendations, resulting in faster, more accurate service and lower operational costs.

For public surveying, they excel at processing and analyzing vast survey datasets to generate highly accurate maps and models, aiding urban planning, infrastructure development, and traffic management. With real-time data updates, they ensure up-to-date and reliable survey insights, supporting data-driven decisions in dynamic public spaces.

In summary, ONERugged’s industrial AI PCs are leading the way in innovation, making AI more accessible than ever. With exceptional performance, functionality, and reliability, these devices are setting new productivity standards across sectors., and their remarkable potential paves the way for a more efficient and intelligent future.

About ONERugged:

ONERugged is a leading provider of rugged computing solutions for enterprise users worldwide. With a focus on durability, performance, and versatility, ONERugged’s products are designed to withstand the harshest environments and deliver reliable performance in any situation. For more information, visit www.onerugged.com.

Contacts

ONERugged



inquiry@onerugged.com

+86 400-830-4882