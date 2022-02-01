OneReach.ai Named a Leader in Inaugural 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

Placement Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—OneReach.ai, a market leading software company democratizing conversational AI and machine learning through a flexible no code/low code development platform, today announced it has been named by Gartner as a Leader in its inaugural 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. The report evaluated 21 different vendors and recognized the Company as a Leader based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Gartner defines leaders in this Magic Quadrant as those that have the ability to execute against that vision through capabilities of their organization, business model and platform.





OneReach.ai began as a research project led by the vision of their founder, and UX (user experience) pioneer Robb Wilson, and created with his team of award winning UX practitioners. The Company’s platform, Communication Studio G2, was designed to simplify building complex AI solutions, in its end-to-end voice capabilities and UX – the end user experience with conversations. The platform offers deep functionalities for creating conversational applications across all communication channels, including a complete set of end-to-end voice capabilities that allow customers to build their own independent contact center solutions or augment their existing legacy systems (e.g. Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, etc.) with low risk. Businesses across the globe, many from the Fortune 2000, have come to rely on the Company’s award-winning platform for its voice capabilities and focus on user experience, both of which are critical to the multimodal experiences that leading brands demand. Customers now automate over a billion conversations per year on the platform.

“We believe the recognition from Gartner of OneReach.ai as a Leader in this market underscores how conversational AI has proven to be a game-changer for early adopters, and is now a fundamental piece of the innovation puzzle in enterprise functionality,” said Robb Wilson, principal designer, chief technologist and founder, OneReach.ai. “We are honored to be included as a Leader in Gartner inaugural Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. It validates the market and reinforces our commitment to be the right partner, providing the best tools and guidance to bring bold and innovative visions to life.”

The platform was designed to be very modular and utilize the best combination of market technologies available. OneReach.ai was intentionally designed to create intelligent, multimodal experiences, keeping their customers out in front of the next evolution of Conversational AI. This requires complex capabilities, such as managing conversational state, decoupling logic from channels and using native data and identity tools to supplement existing systems of record. Users of the platform can share any session variables, entities and conversational context across channels and time. Combined with OneReach.ai’s extensive considerations for UX and advanced functionality, omnichannel, multimodality and contextual awareness are no longer buzzwords, but feasible design capabilities.

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms” by Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot, Published 24 January 2022.

About the Magic Quadrant

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneReach.ai

Launched in 2013, OneReach.ai is a market leading software company created by award-winning UX pioneers to democratize digital communications and machine learning. The Company’s award-winning Communication Studio G2 platform provides a powerful, flexible and trusted microservices-based conversational AI platform, targeted at enterprise implementations. The Global Fortune 2000 and other organizations across the world rely on OneReach.ai, spanning multiple verticals, including financial services, retail, telecom, technology and CPG, among others. The Company is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Berkeley, London and Eastern Europe. For more information, please visit www.onereach.ai.

