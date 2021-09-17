OneRail Named 2021 SCLA Pitch Tank Contest Winner

Emerging supply chain companies competed with next-level ideas for industry innovation and creativity.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Logistics—OneRail, a leading final-mile delivery fulfillment SaaS platform, announced today that the company has been named the winner of the 2021 Supply Chain Leaders in Action (SCLA) Pitch Tank contest.

SCLA is the nation’s leading executive supply chain business forum, granting membership to upper managers who are sponsored by their Fortune 1000 corporations.

“Out of all our awards, winning SCLA Pitch Tank means the most because of where this award comes from — the industry,” said OneRail Founder and CEO Bill Catania. “To be honored by the leaders, experts and pioneers who have innovated where we stand today is incredibly special.”

The annual SCLA Pitch Tank, which this year took place on September 15 during the annual three-day SCLA Executive Symposium in Fort Myers, Fla., allows select companies to present their solutions to the SCLA Executive Committee. 2021 judges included senior executives from Ferguson, Neiman Marcus, Collier and Werner.

Opportunity to participate in the Pitch Tank is invite-only. Catania represented the company after being invited based on his presence and passion for last-mile and winning technology. Conference attendance is comprised of senior supply chain executives from each member corporation.

As a Pitch Tank provider, OneRail was positioned as both a leading provider and educator, with the opportunity to present their final-mile delivery fulfillment SaaS platform. Involvement in SCLA provides OneRail with the opportunity to develop relationships with supply chain executives from the country’s largest corporations, while educating them on the value of OneRail’s 3-in-1 delivery logistics solution.

About OneRail

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail solves last-mile delivery logistics more comprehensively than any other offering in the space, with a 3-in-1 approach that improves dependability, speed and cost. Between its massive national courier network of 8.2 million drivers, its API-driven smart-matching platform and its 24/7 exceptions management team, OneRail combines best-in-class technology with the critical human element to streamline last-mile workflow. Available as a stand-alone platform or easily integrated with an existing TMS, OneRail helps global brands across Retail, Healthcare, Construction and Materials, and more optimize their supply chain and experience real-time visibility and an on-time delivery rate of 98.6 percent. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About SCLA

Supply Chain Leaders in Action Business Forum is a collection of 60 to 70 major corporations’ senior management who seek strategic ideas and thought leadership in order to improve supply chain and logistical operations.

Contacts

Celine Clayton



OneRail Digital Marketing Strategist



Email Celine

(386) 848-9314