OneRail Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Hires

New appointments underscore OneRail’s commitment to its growth and profitability strategy

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigandbulky—OneRail, a leading provider of solutions in last mile omnichannel fulfillment, has announced the appointment of several key executives to its leadership team. These strategic appointments reflect OneRail’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team and driving sustainable growth and operational excellence in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.









Joining OneRail are:

Edward Carse, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Cyr, Senior Vice President of Logistics Optimization & Procurement

Chris Frericks, Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Ally Smith, Vice President of Customer Growth & Experience

Brian Divelbiss, promoted to Chief Growth Officer

In addition, the company continues to evolve its capabilities and deepen its expertise in order and inventory data to doorstep, following the acquisition of Orderbot last month, bringing on Marianne Zakhour, Orderbot Founder, as Associate Vice President of Solutions.

“With 130% year over year growth, and a similar growth forecast the next 12 months, we felt it was time to supercharge the leadership team,” OneRail Founder & CEO Bill Catania said. “We are experiencing significant network effects with our business, so it’s only fitting that we have curated a team of leaders with track records of building and scaling a variety of networks; from payment networks and shopper marketing/media networks to logistics networks. The key to omnichannel success is found in the crossroads of these unique capability sets. We feel that with this new team on board, we are well poised to help our customers achieve their omnichannel transformation goals.”

Edward Carse, Chief Financial Officer

Carse is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in financial strategy, optimization, and mergers and acquisitions. Carse will set the company’s finance vision and strategy, including accounting, budgeting, reporting, compliance, and financial planning and analysis. His previous experience encompasses leadership positions at Bear Stearns & Co., ServiceSource, Devana Partners, EquiX Inc. and EMC Consulting. Carse has an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science from University of Pennsylvania.

Peter Cyr, Senior Vice President of Logistics Optimization & Procurement

Cyr has comprehensive perspective and experience in transportation logistics and technology, working both at global logistics companies, such as C.H. Robinson, as well as on the retail and shipper side as a Supply Chain Buyer at Land O’Lakes. He worked to help Target build its proprietary last mile network through his role in procurement. Cyr was most recently head of global sales at digital freight brokerage company Transfix. Cyr leads the development and management of OneRail’s industry-leading last mile courier network, which currently operates across more than 400 cities in North America, with a reach of over 12 million drivers. Cyr holds an MBA from Bethel University.

Chris Frericks, Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Frericks has extensive experience in sales leadership and business development within the logistics and retail sectors. He leads OneRail’s sales and business development team in expanding its customer base and driving revenue growth. Frericks was most recently the vice president of sales at Quotient Technology, and previously at global consumer goods leader Procter & Gamble. Frericks has an MBA from Xavier University.

Ally Smith, Vice President of Customer Growth & Experience

Smith has a background in retail innovation and network-building. She brings her expertise in driving strong growth and customer experience-driven partnerships to OneRail’s customers. Smith is responsible for helping OneRail’s customers optimize their use of the OneRail OmniPoint® platform to drive growth, while continuously improving the experience they extend to their customers. Most recently, Smith was at Slalom, a professional services and business consulting company; prior to that, she was part of the team that built and drove the hyper-scale of Blackhawk Network’s retail footprint. Smith holds an MBA from Monmouth University.

Brian Divelbiss, Chief Growth Officer

Since joining OneRail when it was founded in 2018, Divelbiss has partnered closely with the heads of strategy and transformation at OneRail’s largest customers, such as Lowe’s Home Improvement, Advance Auto Parts, American Tire Distributors, Tractor Supply Company and others, to help them execute upon their omnichannel roadmaps. In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Divelbiss is responsible for developing and executing the company’s commercial growth strategy across retail, wholesale distribution, health care, logistics and food/beverage verticals.

Marianne Zakhour, Associate Vice President of Solutions

The Founder and CEO of Orderbot, an advanced inventory and order management enterprise platform, Zakhour has more than 20 years’ experience in catalyzing growth and driving innovation in technology. As CEO of Orderbot, Zakhour partnered closely with market-leading brands such as Staples Canada, Petsense, Red Hat and others, to advance their omnichannel strategy. Upon OneRail’s acquisition of Orderbot in June, Zakhour joined the company as Associate Vice President of Solutions, to lead the solution team in developing and executing innovative fulfillment solutions. Zakhour has a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

As OneRail continues its rapid growth trajectory and expands its footprint in the order management and delivery fulfillment space, these strategic additions bring a wealth of expertise and experience to the team.

About OneRail

OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate.

Recently, OneRail acquired Orderbot, an enterprise Inventory and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solution. This strategic move integrates Orderbot’s advanced inventory and order management capabilities with our OmniPoint cloud-based last mile operating system, enhancing our end-to-end solution. By optimizing fulfillment processes, reducing costs and improving order accuracy, we’re committed to empowering our clients and improving the customer experience.

OneRail debuted at No. 24 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, was named for the third year in a row to the FreightTech 100, was honored as one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, was listed on Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s Best Startup Employers, was named to the Inc. 5000 two years in a row and was most recently selected as Last Mile Company of the Year for the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

