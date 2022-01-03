Onera Health Launches the Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip™ at CES 2022

Onera Health, the MedTech and Digital Health company announced today the introduction of its first Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip™, an ultra-low-power biosignal sensor hub for wearable health.

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biomedical–Onera Health announced today the introduction of its first Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip™. The biomedical sensor system-on-chip acquires and processes multiple biosignals and is designed for a broad range of wearable health applications and devices, offering many solutions and opportunities for innovation in the medical, wellness and fitness space.

“We are thrilled to introduce Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip™ in the lead-up to CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase our chip to the wearables ecosystem! Our highly integrated and comprehensive biosignal sensor hub is a unique solution that promises to revolutionize this competitive field. It combines clinical-grade physiological measurements and analysis with ultra-low-power consumption, enabling the development of miniaturized and high-quality wearable devices. Launching this powerful chip as a stand-alone product within our portfolio, not just as part of our innovative Onera diagnostic and monitoring solutions, is yet another exciting step for our company”, explains Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera.





The Dutch-American company leveraged from its deep tech roots and close partnership with imec, a world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, with the development of the ultra-low-power biosignal chip.

“Seeing Onera bring this ground-breaking system-on-chip to the market is what imec’s unique experience in semiconductor devices for MedTech applications, and our imec ecosystem, is all about – enabling nano- and digital technology innovation that promises a significant impact on the quality of life”, added Rudi Cartuyvels, COO of imec.

Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip™ is a multi-channel sensor readout system with integrated data processing, power management, and interfacing features. It offers a wide range of on-chip biomedical sensor readouts, including 10 readouts for ExG, covering EEG, ECG, EMG, and EOG, 2 bioimpedance readouts, and 2 readouts for photoplethysmography. The data can be processed by on-chip digital filters and accelerators, supported by a powerful ARM Cortex M4f. The chip features several standard wired interfaces such as UART, SPI, I2C, and I2S. The chip fully operates on a single power source which can be anything between 0.8V and 3.6V, since power management is also integrated on-chip. In addition, a large amount of SRAM and embedded FLASH is available, supporting the large number of data streams with accurate data-synchronization as an essential feature.

To support the development and transition to commercialization of Onera’s products, the company has ramped-up hiring recently, including adding to its strong leadership team.

From the 5th to the 8th of January 2022, Onera Health exhibits its Onera STS I Polysomnography Solution and its Onera Biomedical-Lab-on-Chip™ at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, booth 8570 in the LVCC – North Hall.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming diagnostics and monitoring. Their breakthrough products and technologies are poised to help millions of people struggling with health ailments and chronic conditions in a variety of medical fields, including sleep, neuro, cardiac and respiratory care, ultimately improving the health and quality of life for patients around the world. The company’s innovative solutions provide comprehensive physiological and health-related data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to www.onerahealth.com

