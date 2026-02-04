Onego Bio Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Antti Vasara

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onego Bio, the food ingredient company producing non-animal egg protein through precision fermentation, today announced that Dr. Antti Vasara has joined its board of directors.

Dr. Vasara brings more than 25 years of global experience in science, technology, and commercial strategy. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, where he led one of Europe’s foremost deep tech research organizations. His distinguished career spans senior leadership roles in industry and innovation policy—including impactful work with Nokia and strategic contributions to European research and development initiatives.

“Antti is one of the most respected leaders in science and innovation,” said Maija Itkonen, CEO of Onego Bio. “His deep understanding of technology commercialization and ecosystem level strategy will be invaluable as Onego accelerates its mission to deliver resilient, sustainable ingredients at scale.”

Dr. Vasara joins Onego Bio at a pivotal moment, as the company advances commercialization of Bioalbumen®, its non-animal egg protein that matches the taste, nutrition, and functionality of traditional egg protein while offering supply stability and a significantly smaller environmental footprint. Bioalbumen® is gaining traction across food manufacturing, baking, and consumer packaged goods sectors as a reliable, non-animal ingredient solution.

“Onego Bio is not just redesigning food ingredients—it is delivering industrial‑scale solutions grounded in science and built for efficiency,” said Dr. Vasara. “I’m excited to contribute to a team that is solving real supply chain challenges with technology that’s both scalable and globally needed.”

About Onego Bio

Onego Bio is a food ingredient company on a mission to create a more resilient food system through its product Bioalbumen®: the first non-animal egg protein with an amino acid sequence identical to the natural protein. Made through precision fermentation, Bioalbumen® matches the taste, nutrition, and functionality of the main protein from traditional eggs with an environmental impact around 90% smaller. Its unmatched versatility makes it ideal across a wide range of applications, while providing cost and supply stability for food manufacturers. Learn more at www.onego.bio

