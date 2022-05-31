Home Business Wire OneCellDx and Genetics Institute of America Partner to Launch OncoPredikt HRD Assay
Business Wire

OneCellDx and Genetics Institute of America Partner to Launch OncoPredikt HRD Assay

di Business Wire
  • Ideal for HRD Screening Pharma Development
  • AI Enabled Algorithm
  • Poster Session at ASCO 2022

CUPERTINO, CA & DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CAPaccredited–OneCellDx and Genetics Institute of America announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for a diagnostics commercialization agreement for the OneCellDx OncoPredikt HRD Assay. Genetics Institute of America will create a laboratory developed test (LDT) based on OneCellDx’s proprietary AI Enabled Algorithm and assay. The OncoPredikt assay identifies Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) in cancer patients with quicker turnaround times and lower costs.

Current HRD prediction tests are expensive, time-consuming, require multi-technique processes, and often have sample QC rejection due to low DNA quantity. OneCellDx has developed a proprietary AI-enabled tool to predict key genomic signatures. Genetics Institute of America will run a validation study in its CAP Accredited, CLIA certified facility and launch the laboratory developed test upon successful completion and acceptance of the study.

“Our team of scientists and engineers have developed a uniquely impactful solution and are very excited to partner with the team at Genetics Institute of America in bringing OncoPredikt HRD to market,” said Mohan Uttarwar, Co-founder and CEO of OneCellDx.

“The ability to positively impact patients’ lives is one of the missions of Genetics Institute of America. Bringing the OncoPredikt HRD test to market will help in accelerating the development of novel pharmaceuticals, improving the care of thousands of patients,” said Holly Magliochetti, CEO and Founder of Genetics Institute of America.

OneCellDx will present a poster session on OncoPredikt HRD at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), June 3-7, 2022, Chicago. Genetics Institute of America and OneCellDx will launch the LDT through HRD Pharma Development programs.

About OneCellDx

One Cell Diagnostics, Inc. is a genomics-based Precision Oncology Diagnostics company in Cupertino, CA. We have developed proprietary AI algorithms and leveraging AI and bioinformatics for developing first-in-class, clinically and analytically validated lab tests decoding actionable genetic alterations in individual tumors to help clinicians develop personalized treatment plans for patients. OneCellDx has developed two tests: OncoPredikt HRD – AI-enabled HRD prediction from H/E image, and OncoIndx – NGS-based comprehensive gene panel assays for multiple cancer types to identify key actionable biomarkers. For more information, please visit https://www.onecelldx.com/.

About Genetics Institute of America

Genetics Institute of America is a national high complexity molecular laboratory dedicated to heightening the awareness of early intervention and genetic testing to promote longevity and quality of life outcomes by focusing on DNA, RNA, and Proteins. Our modern CAP Accredited CLIA-certified laboratory facility in Delray Beach, FL, contains the most current technology, allowing us to provide leadership in both research and clinical laboratory testing. For more information, please visit http://www.GenLabUS.com/.

Contacts

Mohan Uttarwar

CEO, OneCellDx

mohan@onecelldx.com

Holly Magliochetti

CEO, Genetics Institute of America

media@GenLabUS.com

Articoli correlati

CORRECTING and REPLACING Paystand Launches the First Industry-Leading, Self-Driving AR Solution That Puts the Cash Cycle on Auto-Pilot for Faster, Simpler Payments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Paystand’s industry-leading AR solution enables fast, efficient, and profitable payments, delivering advanced features for accepting deposits for Quotes &...
Continua a leggere

VeriSilicon Image Signal Processor IP Achieved IEC 61508 Industrial Functional Safety Certification

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company's first IP being certified by dual international functional safety standards, which is ideal for safety-critical automotive and...
Continua a leggere

LiveRamp Rolls Out Authenticated Traffic Solution to iQIYI

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATS will help to unlock iQIYI’s addressable streaming inventory for the world’s top marketers in key markets including Taiwan,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CORRECTING and REPLACING Paystand Launches the First Industry-Leading, Self-Driving AR Solution That Puts the...

Business Wire