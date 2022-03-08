One Source Urges North Carolina Businesses to Prepare for Cyberattacks Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Managed security services leader encourages companies to plan for expected rise in threats

GREENVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One Source, a leading provider of managed information technology services, today announced recommendations for businesses across North Carolina to protect against an anticipated rise in cyberattacks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With tensions escalating across the globe, companies of all sizes should anticipate increasing attacks and take the necessary steps to guard against potentially costly damage.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict presents an ideal environment for threat actors to launch new cyberattacks on unsuspecting businesses, including distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and ransomware attacks and data breaches. Echoing global authorities, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), One Source expects these threats to rise both in retaliation for increasingly painful sanctions levied against Russia as well as from opportunistic non-state-sponsored threat actors seeking to capitalize. While state-sponsored attacks will likely target the infrastructure and energy sectors, cybercriminals will use the fog of war as an opportunity to launch attacks against commercial businesses, making companies across North Carolina potential targets.

As NC companies seek to bolster their defenses, there are several steps they should take immediately to protect against attacks:

Establish Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA is one of the single strongest actions a business can take to protect themselves. This is especially important as the credentials for widely used business applications are the most heavily used to exploit other services. Turning on MFA is something every North Carolina company can do now to protect their technology infrastructure.

Understand your cybersecurity environment: Now is the time for companies to identify which assets in their organizations need protecting – from laptops to servers to mobile devices – along with where those assets exist on their network and how they might be vulnerable to attack. Companies should also ensure that employees understand company IT security policies and communicate frequently with employees about both emerging threats and required protective actions.

Consider investing in cybersecurity defense: While many of the strategies threat actors will use in cyberattacks are well known, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen the emergence of new forms of malware and other malicious attacks that could catch businesses off guard. It is imperative that NC companies find a reputable partner to help manage cybersecurity protection in the event they lack the internal skill sets, bandwidth, resources or knowledge to protect assets.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict is one of the first major global conflicts in which cyberattacks have been a foundational element,” said Chris Hope, senior director of IT and security, One Source. “As the conflict continues to escalate, our message to fellow North Carolina businesses is to prepare now and take cyber threats seriously. It is imperative that companies take steps to protect themselves to keep their brand reputation, data and other important assets safe.”

