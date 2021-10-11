One Source Saves North Carolina Businesses More than $100 Million from Devastating Cyberattacks in 2021

Managed service provider’s strategic approach to cybersecurity helps companies prevent, remediate and recover from ransomware and other debilitating cyberattacks

GREENVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One Source, a leading provider of managed information technology services, today announced that it has helped North Carolina businesses save more than $100 million in the preventing, remediating, and recovering from ransomware and other potentially devastating cyberattacks in 2021 to date. Through its unique, strategic approach to cybersecurity, which includes monitoring IT systems for cyber threats in real time and advising businesses before, during and after attacks, One Source has helped customers prevent more than 10 million attacks in 2021 with the potential to impact more than 5,000 business users across the state.





“The shift to remote work and increasing reliance on digital infrastructure has left many businesses vulnerable,” said Steve Cobb, chief information security officer at One Source. “This has led to a rise in ransomware and other attacks that, if not prevented, could lead to massive financial and reputational damage. It’s no longer enough to simply install antivirus software and assume systems will be protected. The threat is too great, threat actors are too sophisticated and the consequences of being hit with a major attack are too debilitating for many companies to survive.”

The increasing prevalence of ransomware attacks has caught many businesses off guard as companies struggle to prevent attacks and recover from their impact. According to the Sophos 2021 State of Ransomware Global Survey, the average cost of remediating a ransomware attack in 2021 is roughly $1.85 million, more than doubling from the previous year. Remediation costs involved in dealing with a ransomware attack can include business downtime, lost orders, operational costs, and investments in new IT systems. Many businesses never recover from the financial impact of attacks and are forced to close altogether.

Instead of providing a “set it and forget it” approach to cybersecurity, One Source proactively works with clients to protect against, remediate, and recover from threats. The company’s strategic approach includes 24×7 threat monitoring from its Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) to assess the severity of threats in real-time and take corrective and preventive action. Additionally, through partnership with leading cybersecurity technology solution providers like FireEye and Cisco, One Source leverages the most sophisticated analysis and prevention tools to assess and mitigate threats before and during attacks. Through this approach, One Source has helped save NC businesses an estimated 2,000 labor hours in managing attacks in 2021 alone.

CopyPro, a total solutions provider with more than $20 million in revenue based in Greenville, NC, worked with One Source to mitigate a potentially devastating ransomware attack.

“When One Source called me at 3:00 a.m., I knew we had been hit,” said DJ Fleming, director of information technology, CopyPro. “I called One Source and within 30 minutes they sent three technicians to help assess the scope of the hack and secure the network and workstations. One Source put tools in place to drive the hackers out, then helped us take the necessary steps to rebuild our network and prevent this from ever happening again.”

One Source was recently named a finalist for the NC Tech Awards in the Cybersecurity category. Click here to learn more about One Source’s Managed Cybersecurity Service offerings.

About One Source

One Source helps businesses simplify a complex technology world. One Source is the leading provider of fully-managed Communications Lifecycle Management and Managed Security Services for mid-market enterprises. Today, One Source manages more than 1,000 customers, 20,000 business locations, and over one million assets throughout the U.S. In addition to traditional Telecom / Wireless Expense Management services, One Source provides 24 / 7 local helpdesk, procures and provisions telecom/IT, and handles all service requests. One Source frequently generates triple-digit ROI for customers through contract negotiation, portfolio optimization, and ongoing expense management. In addition, One Source partners with FireEye and Cofense to bring Fortune 100 security solutions and fully managed services to the mid-market. One Source’s approach empowers businesses to focus on customers and revenue-generating activities. Learn more at https://www.onesource.net/.

