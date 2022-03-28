One of Europe’s Largest Membership Associations Selects Aria Systems’ Billing and Monetization Platform as Part of Digital Transformation

Travel association to leverage Aria to introduce new subscription-based travel and insurance-related products and service bundles

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that one of Europe’s largest travel associations has selected Aria’s cloud billing and monetization platform to replace its legacy system as part of a broader digital transformation initiative. The club provides a range of travel, roadside assistance, and insurance services to its nearly five million members. With annual revenues in excess of one billion euros and thousands of employees and volunteers, it is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Europe.

Following a competitive review, the Aria platform has been selected to manage all billing for current members and support the generation of new revenue streams from cross-selling of existing products and the introduction of new service bundles.

“Aria’s cloud billing platform is a critical component of our digital transformation that will enable us to achieve our revenue growth objectives,” said the Group Finance Director of the Association. “Throughout the evaluation process, Aria met all of our functionality requirements, and the team was highly organized and detailed. Once implemented, the platform will allow us to continue to provide an enhanced level of service to our existing customers while growing our business through new offerings and billing models.”

The Association yearly responds to more than one million roadside assistance needs and breakdowns. In addition to travelers’ services, it publishes magazines, including the most circulated title in the country, reaching 3.5 million readers, and owns over 75 shops selling clothes, accessories, books, and more.

With a large percentage of the country’s population already registered as members, the Association is turning to Aria to help service and retain existing customers, introduce modern payment options and generate recurring revenue by quickly adding new subscriber-based services invoiced via innovative billing arrangements. Aria is replacing the Association’s in-house billing system and expects to complete the initial phases of implementation later this year.

“Any organization engaged in a digital transformation needs to have a modern and agile billing system to accelerate revenue growth from third-party bundles, usage-based billing arrangements, and new product offerings,” said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. “We welcome one of the largest travel associations in Europe to the Aria family and are excited to support the Association in its pursuit of new recurring revenue opportunities.”

Aria Systems’ cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value, and grow recurring revenue through subscription, usage-based, and one-time offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

