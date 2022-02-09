One Inc Tallies Sales, Revenue Record in Year of Expansion for Insurance Payments Network

Leading insurtech expands client roster, revenue, team and functionality.

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One Inc, the leading digital payments platform for the insurance industry, today announced it has successfully added over 40 new insurers to its client ranks, achieving over 30% percent revenue growth in 2021. One Inc now proudly enables more than 200 insurance carriers processing over $23 billion in payments annually.

The rapid growth follows One’s integration of ClaimsPay®, a platform that allows insurance companies to pay and close claims instantly. ClaimsPay features promote a seamless customer experience for all insurance stakeholders, resulting in improved customer satisfaction, lower costs, greater operational efficiencies and strengthened security for insurers.

“It’s been a record year across the board for One Inc in terms of sales, new clients, executive team expansion, employee growth and more—proving One Inc’s value both during the pandemic and beyond,” said One Inc CEO Ian Drysdale. “As we reflect upon the last year, we thank our clients for joining our network, leaving outmoded payments behind and entering a digital age with One Inc’s best-in-class platform.”

Alongside its growing stable of clients, One Inc drove results that are unparalleled in its space including:

Expanding Payments Volume : One Inc recorded 86 percent year-over-year payments volume increase to $23 billion annually – highlighting the ongoing trend away from physical checks and their associated risks.

: One Inc recorded 86 percent year-over-year payments volume increase to $23 billion annually – highlighting the ongoing trend away from physical checks and their associated risks. Improved Client Acquisition: Sales grew 53 percent year-over-year as insurers continue to move toward digitalizing their operations and compete to provide a comprehensive insurance payments experience that their customers require – fast, flexible, and future-focused.

Sales grew 53 percent year-over-year as insurers continue to move toward digitalizing their operations and compete to provide a comprehensive insurance payments experience that their customers require – fast, flexible, and future-focused. Best In Class Solutions: Another significant accomplishment for One Inc in 2021 was achieving Best in Class in the Aite Matrix: P&C Nonbank Disbursements Platforms research ranking, produced by respected consultancy Aite-Novarica Group (ANG). The research examined vendor stability, client strength, client service, and product features among nine competing fintech and insurtech providers.

One Inc’s technology platform now serves 8 of the top 15 insurers in the United States, as well as numerous leading regional P&C carriers and insurtech disruptors.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

