One IBC Deploys SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Operation and Enhance Productivity

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One IBC Group, the market leader in providing worldwide corporate services, has officially made an agreement with SAP on implementing the SAP S/4 HANA Cloud – a comprehensive solution from SAP – the world’s largest ERP solution provider.

Le Hung Anh (known professionally as Jimmy Lee) – CEO of One IBC Group – described this project as the long-term preparation for his upcoming achievements. SAP S/4HANA Cloud supports the corporations in minimizing the redundancy and wastage resources, therefore, enhancing internal performance as well as customer experience.


One IBC Group will complete its digital transformation and streamline its operating system with the aid of the SAP S/4HANA platform. The goal is to improve the whole corporation’s operation to deliver world-class service standards. Through this collaboration, One IBC will secure its key position as a Corporate Service Provider, as well as setting a better foundation for its further extended services on business consulting.

SAP’s ERP solution integrates various company operations in real-time, providing for more flexible and effective management to the company. With the implementation of hardware systems, databases, real-time data processing procedures, and in-memory (printing) application platforms, One IBC’s operation functions and data will be integrated with time-tested best practices and in-depth analytics.

In accordance with the contract, SAP chooses and recommends appropriate digital solutions for One IBC to manage the company’s specific operations as a corporate service provider. The implemented process will be carried out with the participation of ATS Vietnam. Its job is to work with all the departments of One IBC, learning and understanding One IBC’s nature of business, later integrating the SAP S/4 HANA into the company system. With the following modules: Human Resource Management, Sales Management, Performance Management, Project Management, Purchasing Management, and Financial Management, the project will be designed, executed, reviewed, and operated in a 12-month period.

From there on, One IBC’s data and operation function can be stored into a centralized database by employing a unified digital platform. For that, the corporation governance can be more active for all the subsidiaries when segments link to another seamlessly. Thanks to this better connection, in the near future, the completed environment for international investment and related fields such as global residence and worldwide travel can be all provided with One IBC’s ecosystem.

The core mission of this digital transformation cooperation agreement is to minimize the redundancy and wastage time and to increase individual performance as well as company’s operational efficiency.” — Jimmy Lee – CEO of One IBC Group.

Moving to entirely digital transformation with SAP S/4 HANA is not only a big challenge but also a huge chance for a complete restructure and further development. Before, many giant organizations and companies had chosen S/4 HANA for gaining practical solutions such as Toyota, Lenovo Group Ltd, TSI incorporated.

Jimmy Lee believed that it is more crucial than ever to put the digital transformation strategy into practice in order to modernize One IBC’s management. As a result, the company will increase and strengthen the advantages over competitors in the same market.

