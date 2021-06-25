Onduo Presents Updated Data from Virtual Care Program at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81st Scientific Sessions Demonstrating Sustained Reductions in HbA1C at One Year

Onduo’s virtual care program for people with type 2 diabetes combines a mobile app , remote lifestyle coaching and telemedicine visits with endocrinologists for medication management and prescription of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices for intermittent use in high-risk participants

Today, Onduo announced updated data from its virtual care program for people with type 2 diabetes demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in HbA1c, the standard measurement of glycemic control. Data were presented at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81st Scientific Sessions, taking place from June 25 – 29, 2021.





The Onduo whole health solution combines a mobile app with remote lifestyle coaching and telemedicine visits with specialists. Individuals with type 2 diabetes have access to endocrinologists for medication management, monitoring, and prescribing Dexcom G61 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices for intermittent use in high-risk participants. Analyses presented at the ADA demonstrated that a large cohort of Onduo participants not initially meeting treatment targets had a significant reduction in HbA1c at one year for both CGM and non-CGM users. Analysis of Onduo participants with six-month and one-year data demonstrated that improvements in HbA1c at 6 months were maintained at one year. Overall, CGM use within the Onduo program was associated with greater improvements in HbA1c, particularly in high-risk participants.

“We’ve long believed that combining advanced technology with a personalized, relationship-based virtual care model can positively impact people living with type 2 diabetes,” said Vindell Washington, MD, Onduo CEO. “These data demonstrate that the Onduo program helps to reduce HbA1c while supporting individuals in building the skills they need to maintain the care improvement for as long as a year. By treating the whole person, we help them understand more about their diabetes and also provide them with strategies based on their needs, which may include stress management or healthy eating. Those are life skills that translate to sustained changes and it’s a model we’ve successfully expanded to additional conditions.”

Another study presented at the 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes (ATTD) earlier this month reviewed how the Onduo program, combining direct access to endocrinologists through telemedicine with the use of CGM, facilitates medication changes that address gaps in care and help improve glycemic control. Onduo also promotes appropriate medication use with endocrinologists substituting less effective diabetes medications with more effective medications. In the study, participants demonstrated a clinically meaningful decrease in HbA1c of 1.6%, from a baseline 8.9% to 7.3%, and an average weight loss of nine pounds.

“With physicians embedded in our program, Onduo can get our members on the best medications for them,” said Sarah Thompson, PharmD, VP of Pharmacy Innovation. “We often move our members from older, commonly prescribed medications to newer medications that are more effective, promote weight loss, and are protective of the heart and/or kidneys. Our coordinated care approach means we can identify the need for a medication change and implement the change. We then have a Care Lead follow up to help members be compliant with their care plans.”

Highlights from the data presented at ADA 2021 and ATTD 2021 meetings are outlined below:

Title: Long-term A1c Outcomes With and Without Intermittent CGM Use in Adults With T2D Participating in the Onduo Program



Authors: Layne JE, Bergenstal RM, Barleen NA, Dixon RF, Zisser H



Abstract Number: 597-P

Participation in the Onduo virtual care program was associated with a clinically meaningful reduction in A1c at one year in adults (n=772) with suboptimally controlled T2D upon enrollment. Real-time CGM users with a baseline HbA1c >9.0% had a 2.8% decrease in HbA1c and participants who did not use CGM had a decrease of 1.8%.

On average, participants meeting the ADA treatment target at baseline remained at target at one year.

Both groups demonstrated an increase in the percentage of participants meeting the HEDIS target of A1c <8.0%; the increase was greater in the CGM group, 64.4% to 78.2%, vs no CGM, 69.6% to 74.0%.

Subgroup analysis showed that the significant improvement in A1c at 6 months was sustained at the one-year mark, pointing to the durability of the Onduo program approach.

Title: Medication Optimization Among People with Type 2 Diabetes Participating in a CGM-Driven Virtual Clinic



Authors: Majithia AR, Erani DM, Kusiak CM et al.



Abstract Number: 81

Highlights included:

Onduo with intermittent CGM use optimizes medication prescriptions, drives improvements in care through reduction in HbA1c, and overcomes clinical inertia.

Study results showed that 48 (87%) out of 55 participants had a medication change, a baseline HbA1c reduction of 1.6% from a baseline 8.9% to 7.3%, and an average of nine pound weight loss.

Endocrinologists substituted existing prescriptions with more effective medications with cardiovascular and kidney protective effects and that promote weight loss.

About Onduo

At Onduo, we are dedicated to making “healthy” easier, more accessible, and more personalized with our science-backed, data-driven virtual care model—one that can serve people living with chronic conditions and the organizations supporting them. Launched initially with the type 2 diabetes population and enabled by technology built by Verily Life Sciences, Onduo supports diabetes, hypertension, weight loss, pre-diabetes, and mental and behavioral health. We deliver lifestyle and clinical interventions that leverage deep analytics, connected smart devices, innovative software, and access to specialty care. Onduo was awarded URAC Accreditation in Telemedicine; Onduo LLC headquarters are based in Newton, MA.

Onduo LLC and a network of affiliated professional entities (collectively, “Onduo”) collaborate to offer certain care management and coordinated clinical care programs.

