Once, forever. Once Accounting Technologies is the new face of BaCo Tech

BaCo Tech Platform Revamps It’s Brand to a More Permanent, Forward-looking Option

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BaCo Tech is optimistic about what’s to come in the upcoming year. New clients and exciting partnerships are on the horizon, so in hopes of creating a more permanent presence in the industry, BaCo Tech and its patented workflow technology will now become “Once Accounting Technologies.”

The founder and CEO of BaCo Tech/Once, Ford Baker, had his eye set on the “touch-it-once” philosophy years ago. The technology was born inside his CPA firm, the BaCo Group, and built during tax season to handle it’s workload. The redundant tasks CPAs must repeat, manually, year after year, Once Accounting does automatically and it does it once, meaning it is the end of those redundant manual tasks done year after year. It delivers on that promise because it has a different approach, focusing on accounting standards, not a balance. This tech makes “touch-it-once” possible for the accounting and tax industry; therefore, Once Accounting Technologies became the perfect descriptor of the product.

Now, BaCo Tech can evolve into Once Accounting Technologies as its permanent face among accounting technologies. “Once” was established as the new face of BaCo Tech because it has the capability of performing redundant tax actions once, forever. By implementing the Once workflow, clients can gather client accounting data, map client accounting data for tax returns, create book-to-tax adjustments, and consolidate client financials…once, forever.

This rebranding will be rolled out over the next few months. Those familiar with BaCo Tech should be looking for a new logo, changes in the website content, business announcements, new product functionalities, and new conference swag.

