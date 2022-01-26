ON24 Recognizes the Best Digital Experiences of 2021

ADP, Charles Schwab, Mercury Healthcare, and SAP among companies honored for creating compelling digital experiences and driving business results

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalengagement—ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced last year’s most innovative and creative digital experiences using the ON24 platform. The annual “Webinars and Virtual Events that Rocked” recognizes the B2B companies at the forefront of exciting new formats and compelling content experiences in their webinars and virtual events that generated better engagement and valuable audience insights and data for marketing and sales follow-up.

“Webinar and event marketing remain essential in connecting with prospects and customers and driving measurable pipeline and revenue,” said Mark Bornstein, vice president and chief evangelist at ON24. “Marketers from some of the world’s leading brands are setting the standard for innovative digital experiences that capture rich first-person data and engage audiences.”

The following organizations were honored for their exceptional digital experiences using the ON24 platform:

ADP Retirement Services used ON24 Target to create outbound content experiences with curated content options that led to more than 232,000 views of their videos, surveys, cost calculators, and links to upcoming events. The company’s promotion and strategy using ON24 Target increased overall visibility of their content.

Retirement Services used ON24 Target to create outbound content experiences with curated content options that led to more than 232,000 views of their videos, surveys, cost calculators, and links to upcoming events. The company’s promotion and strategy using ON24 Target increased overall visibility of their content. Bentley Systems , an infrastructure engineering software company, delivered customized branding and a creative console design with integrated video content, demos, and sponsor content using ON24 Webcast Elite.

, an infrastructure engineering software company, delivered customized branding and a creative console design with integrated video content, demos, and sponsor content using ON24 Webcast Elite. Charles Schwab built targeted content portals with ON24 Engagement Hub, curating content by use case and providing links for a multitouch audience experience and access to larger content hubs.

built targeted content portals with ON24 Engagement Hub, curating content by use case and providing links for a multitouch audience experience and access to larger content hubs. Mercury Healthcare , a data and technology-enabled engagement company that supports healthcare organizations, provided customized branding, a clever console design, and conversational format with embedded content links throughout its ON24 Webcast Elite digital experience. The organization captured rich audience data through polls, Q&As, and surveys to drive additional marketing and sales follow-up.

, a data and technology-enabled engagement company that supports healthcare organizations, provided customized branding, a clever console design, and conversational format with embedded content links throughout its ON24 Webcast Elite digital experience. The organization captured rich audience data through polls, Q&As, and surveys to drive additional marketing and sales follow-up. MYOB , a business management platform, featured entertaining and informative content with creative uses of video using ON24 Webcast Elite to keep audiences engaged, including picture in picture, a multi-person panel discussion, and virtual backgrounds.

, a business management platform, featured entertaining and informative content with creative uses of video using ON24 Webcast Elite to keep audiences engaged, including picture in picture, a multi-person panel discussion, and virtual backgrounds. Knight Frank , a global real estate consultancy, designed a fast-paced, engagement-worthy event with multiple presenters, creatively blending presentations with background video in a single screen with ON24 Webcast Elite. Their webinar had over 1,400 attendees, a 250% increase compared to their physical event. The company also leveraged engagement data such as content clicks, Q&As, and surveys to drive additional outreach to its clients.

, a global real estate consultancy, designed a fast-paced, engagement-worthy event with multiple presenters, creatively blending presentations with background video in a single screen with ON24 Webcast Elite. Their webinar had over 1,400 attendees, a 250% increase compared to their physical event. The company also leveraged engagement data such as content clicks, Q&As, and surveys to drive additional outreach to its clients. Pinnacle Investments , a leading wealth and asset management company, created a webinar event with a professional look and feel using ON24 Webcast Elite to attract a record number of attendees. They used integrated broadcast video, sponsor content, event links, and polls, Q&As, and surveys to engage audiences and increase demand generation by 2.5 times.

, a leading wealth and asset management company, created a webinar event with a professional look and feel using ON24 Webcast Elite to attract a record number of attendees. They used integrated broadcast video, sponsor content, event links, and polls, Q&As, and surveys to engage audiences and increase demand generation by 2.5 times. SAP Customer Experience delivered an ON24 Virtual Conference experience centered around networking and session engagement, with various entertainment options and resource rooms to encourage interaction among their attendees.

Customer Experience delivered an ON24 Virtual Conference experience centered around networking and session engagement, with various entertainment options and resource rooms to encourage interaction among their attendees. Life Science Connect, a B2B publishing company, built a cohesive hybrid event experience using ON24 Webcast Elite that delivered in-person, integrated video content to virtual audiences and audience engagement such as polling, Q&As, and surveys for all attendees.

ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target are part of the ON24 platform, which also includes ON24 Go Live, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To see last year’s most innovative digital experiences and learn best practices for creating experiences that audiences love, watch the on-demand event, “Webinars and Virtual Events that Rocked 2021.”

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.on24.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Roger Villareal



press@on24.com

Investor Contact:

Nate Pollack



investorrelations@on24.com