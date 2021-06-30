ON24 Ranked Fastest-Growing Middle Market MarTech Company in Bay Area

San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal recognize ON24 as one of most agile, strategic, and forward-thinking companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BayArea—ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it was recognized as one of the fastest-growing middle market companies in the Greater Bay Area, according to the exclusive San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal Middle Market 75. ON24 was the top-ranked marketing technology (MarTech) company and #48 overall fastest-growing middle market company on this year’s list.

“Thanks to the outstanding ON24 team for their focused execution and commitment to our customers,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “Your dedication and teamwork are fueling our success, as well as delivering the innovation companies need to convert more prospects into customers and drive measurable revenue growth.”

ON24 is a cloud-based marketing and sales platform to create digital experiences such as webinars, virtual conferences, and curated content hubs that drive deep customer engagement, provide first-person data, and create AI-driven personalization. Audience insights can then be seamlessly integrated with leading marketing and sales applications.

The Middle Market 75 list includes public and privately held companies with annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for each of the three years between 2018 and 2020. Top middle market companies are among the most agile, strategic, and forward-thinking companies headquartered in the Greater Bay Area,1 and often considered to be rapidly growing, economy-fueling powerhouses.2

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Enterprise and mid-market customers recently recognized ON24 Webcast Elite as the top webinar software based on G2 user reviews. To learn how ON24 helps companies deliver digital experiences that convert pipeline to revenue, visit ON24.com/Platform/.

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

