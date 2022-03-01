Home Business Wire ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • ARR of $171.4 million
  • Total of 366 customers contributing at least $100K in ARR, up 21% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter subscription and other platform revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $45.0 million
  • Full year 2021 total revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $203.6 million
  • Full year 2021 subscription and other platform revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $175.9 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was the most pivotal year in the company’s history as we achieved numerous milestones across the business. To continue on our path towards reaching $500 million of ARR and beyond, the entire team is focused on executing against key priorities in 2022,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “I continue to be optimistic as ever about our future as sales and marketing for B2B organizations is rapidly moving towards digital channels. We are the leading B2B sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering actionable insights to drive measurable business growth. ON24 is a growth business against the backdrop of powerful secular trends and a large TAM.”

Steven Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24 added, “In 2021, we delivered 43% year-over-year growth in subscription and other platform revenue and saw 21% year-over-year growth in the number of customers contributing more than $100K in ARR. While we had a solid Q4, our outlook reflects some near-term factors as we transition to a post-pandemic world that are impacting top-line growth. We expect Q1 2022 to be the trough with ARR growth to accelerate throughout the year, exiting fiscal 2022 with low teens ARR growth which will further accelerate into fiscal 2023. We are proactively making improvements in areas of our business that we believe will drive operational excellence and re-accelerate growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • ARR of $171.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 12% year-over-year.
  • Revenue:
    • Total revenue was $52.0 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year.
    • Subscription and Other Platform Revenue, was $45.0 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
    • Professional Services Revenue, was $7.0 million, a decrease of 41% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss was $9.6 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $1.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.5 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss was $1.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $4.5 million, compared to $10.7 million provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was negative $5.6 million for the quarter, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $382.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue:
    • Total revenue was $203.6 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.
    • Subscription and Other Platform revenue, was $175.9 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.
    • Professional Services revenue was $27.7 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Loss was $23.6 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $21.8 million in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income was $2.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $24.8 million in 2020.
  • GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $24.8 million, or $(0.57) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in 2020.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share in 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated in operating activities was $5.2 million, compared to $37.5 million provided by operating activities in 2020. Free cash flow was $1.6 million for 2021 compared to $36.5 million in 2020.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2021 Customer Metrics

As of December 31, 2021:

  • Total customer count increased 6% year-over-year to 2,122
  • Customers contributing at least $100,000 in ARR increased 21% year-over-year to 366
  • Multi-Product Customers: 35% of customers had two or more products
  • Multi-Year Contracts: 35% of ARR comprises multi-year contracts
  • Dollar-based Net Retention Rate (NRR) was 97%

Recent Business Highlights

  • Launched the ON24 Partner Network with more than 40 leading sales and marketing agencies, solutions integrators, and software companies. Partners get access to new co-selling, co-marketing, and integration opportunities with ON24 and fellow ecosystem partners.
  • Announced the availability of ON24 Go Live, a new ON24 video and networking event experience.
  • Released The 2022 State of Digital Experiences report which reviews the overall digital experiences landscape based on customer use of ON24 webinars, curated content experiences, and personalized experiences.
  • Honored last year’s most innovative and creative digital experiences using the ON24 platform at the annual “Webinars and Virtual Events that Rocked.”
  • Launched new integrations with the Drift platform for joint customers to seamlessly combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences.
  • Joined the HubSpot App Marketplace with key event, attendee, and first-person engagement data flowing from ON24 Platform to HubSpot CRM to give sales and marketing teams a more complete view of prospect and customer-facing activities across digital and in-person channels.

Industry Recognition

  • Recognized as a global market leader in the Marketing Event Management Category within Research In Action’s 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix. ON24 ranked first among the top 19 global vendors, receiving the highest scores for both strategy and execution.
  • ON24 Webcast Elite was rated as the #1 webinar software for the third consecutive quarter on G2, one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms. Based on user reviews, ON24 ranked highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence among all webinar products in G2’s Grid® Reports for Webinar Software for the Winter 2022 report.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, ON24 expects:

  • Total revenue of $47 to $48 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $8 to $7 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) to $(0.15) using approximately 47.7 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For the full year 2022, ON24 expects:

  • Total revenue of $200 to $204 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $30 to $27 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.64) to $(0.58) using approximately 49.0 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (888) 394-8218, and international parties can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2588, using the conference ID 6121832.

A webcast will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate (“NRR”): Our NRR as of a specified period end is calculated by dividing current period ARR by prior period ARR. Prior period ARR is the ARR for all engagement platform customers as of twelve months prior to such period end. Current period ARR is the ARR for the same customers as of the specified period end. Our NRR includes the effect of any customer renewals, expansion, contraction and churn but excludes ARR from customers that were acquired in the twelve months prior to the specified period end. Our NRR is subject to adjustment for mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and similar transactions involving our customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax and stock-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders and stock-based compensation. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, the impact of COVID-19 and vaccines on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,100 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 largest US banks, 4 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

164,948

 

 

$

58,243

 

Marketable securities

 

217,609

 

 

 

3,000

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

46,117

 

 

 

48,617

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

11,921

 

 

 

10,528

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

8,467

 

 

 

7,079

 

Total current assets

 

449,062

 

 

 

127,467

 

Property and equipment, net

 

8,780

 

 

 

9,051

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

 

20,887

 

 

 

18,753

 

Other long-term assets

 

1,760

 

 

 

1,447

 

Total assets

$

480,489

 

 

$

156,718

 

Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,123

 

 

$

4,730

 

Accrued liabilities

 

18,740

 

 

 

17,439

 

Deferred revenue

 

96,225

 

 

 

92,240

 

Long-term debt, current portion

 

2,039

 

 

 

2,359

 

Total current liabilities

 

120,127

 

 

 

116,768

 

Long-term debt, non-current

 

1,955

 

 

 

25,727

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

3,317

 

 

 

4,022

 

Total liabilities

 

125,399

 

 

 

146,517

 

Convertible Class A-1 and Class A-2 preferred stock

 

 

 

 

83,857

 

Redeemable convertible Class B and Class B-1 preferred stock

 

 

 

 

70,000

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Common stock

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

550,839

 

 

 

27,512

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(195,519

)

 

 

(171,263

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(235

)

 

 

94

 

Total Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

355,090

 

 

 

(143,656

)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

480,489

 

 

$

156,718

 

 

 

 

 

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

44,988

 

 

$

41,251

 

 

$

175,876

 

 

$

122,630

 

Professional services

 

7,046

 

 

 

12,035

 

 

 

27,737

 

 

 

34,311

 

Total revenue

 

52,034

 

 

 

53,286

 

 

 

203,613

 

 

 

156,941

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform(1)

 

9,018

 

 

 

6,341

 

 

 

33,400

 

 

 

20,746

 

Professional services(1)

 

3,713

 

 

 

3,706

 

 

 

13,965

 

 

 

12,589

 

Total cost of revenue

 

12,731

 

 

 

10,047

 

 

 

47,365

 

 

 

33,335

 

Gross profit

 

39,303

 

 

 

43,239

 

 

 

156,248

 

 

 

123,606

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

28,082

 

 

 

20,145

 

 

 

104,063

 

 

 

60,640

 

Research and development(1)

 

9,613

 

 

 

6,003

 

 

 

34,835

 

 

 

19,275

 

General and administrative(1)

 

11,221

 

 

 

7,478

 

 

 

40,940

 

 

 

21,848

 

Total operating expenses

 

48,916

 

 

 

33,626

 

 

 

179,838

 

 

 

101,763

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(9,613

)

 

 

9,613

 

 

 

(23,590

)

 

 

21,843

 

Interest expense

 

62

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

869

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

54

 

 

 

(302

)

 

 

487

 

 

 

(76

)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(9,729

)

 

 

9,679

 

 

 

(24,541

)

 

 

21,050

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(220

)

 

 

174

 

 

 

(285

)

 

 

297

 

Net income (loss)

 

(9,509

)

 

 

9,505

 

 

 

(24,256

)

 

 

20,753

 

Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders

 

 

 

 

(1,466

)

 

 

(558

)

 

 

(5,685

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(9,509

)

 

$

8,039

 

 

$

(24,814

)

 

$

15,068

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.20

)

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

0.40

 

Diluted

$

(0.20

)

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

0.35

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

10,798,475

 

 

 

43,562,604

 

 

 

10,017,574

 

Diluted

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

19,146,682

 

 

 

43,562,604

 

 

 

16,187,149

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription and other platform

$

707

 

$

76

 

$

1,897

 

$

154

Professional services

 

134

 

 

21

 

 

382

 

 

37

Total cost of revenue

 

841

 

 

97

 

 

2,279

 

 

191

Sales and marketing

 

3,179

 

 

601

 

 

8,806

 

 

1,051

Research and development

 

1,523

 

 

171

 

 

4,402

 

 

360

General and administrative

 

2,312

 

 

607

 

 

10,163

 

 

1,327

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

7,855

 

$

1,476

 

$

25,650

 

$

2,929

 

ON24, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(9,509

)

 

$

9,505

 

 

$

(24,256

)

 

$

20,753

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,169

 

 

 

1,044

 

 

 

4,592

 

 

 

2,974

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,855

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

25,650

 

 

 

2,929

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost

 

3,943

 

 

 

3,655

 

 

 

15,248

 

 

 

11,115

 

Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve

 

1,667

 

 

 

1,560

 

 

 

2,943

 

 

 

3,009

 

Other

 

312

 

 

 

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(10,986

)

 

 

(7,600

)

 

 

(443

)

 

 

(29,024

)

Deferred contract acquisition cost

 

(4,828

)

 

 

(7,074

)

 

 

(18,775

)

 

 

(26,354

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

741

 

 

 

(260

)

 

 

(4,617

)

 

 

(2,799

)

Accounts payable

 

972

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

(1,247

)

 

 

2,032

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(811

)

 

 

2,277

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

 

4,986

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,040

 

 

 

5,045

 

 

 

3,985

 

 

 

47,799

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

(57

)

 

 

159

 

 

 

(705

)

 

 

122

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(4,492

)

 

 

10,703

 

 

 

5,189

 

 

 

37,542

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(1,124

)

 

 

(356

)

 

 

(3,564

)

 

 

(1,030

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(28,766

)

 

 

 

 

 

(235,805

)

 

 

(5,000

)

Proceeds from maturities and paydowns of marketable securities

 

8,778

 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

20,179

 

 

 

7,000

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(21,112

)

 

 

1,644

 

 

 

(219,190

)

 

 

970

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

353,397

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of options

 

1,232

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

5,514

 

 

 

3,774

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

 

1,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

 

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards

 

(1,607

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,608

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

 

 

10,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

28,381

 

Payment for repurchase of common stock

 

(7,228

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7,228

)

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

(65

)

 

 

(10,050

)

 

 

(22,597

)

 

 

(28,179

)

Repayment of capital lease obligations

 

(419

)

 

 

(444

)

 

 

(2,304

)

 

 

(1,270

)

Payments of offering costs

 

(233

)

 

 

(1,902

)

 

 

(3,714

)

 

 

(1,902

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(7,266

)

 

 

(1,743

)

 

 

320,514

 

 

 

804

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

31

 

 

 

(92

)

 

 

185

 

 

 

96

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(32,839

)

 

 

10,512

 

 

 

106,698

 

 

 

39,412

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

197,882

 

 

 

47,833

 

 

 

58,345

 

 

 

18,933

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

165,043

 

 

$

58,345

 

 

$

165,043

 

 

$

58,345

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$

(22

)

 

$

11

 

 

$

337

 

 

$

183

 

Cash paid for interest

$

163

 

 

$

243

 

 

$

652

 

 

$

967

 

Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment acquired under capital leases

$

 

 

$

1,909

 

 

$

1,586

 

 

$

5,089

 

Equipment purchased funded by liabilities

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

391

 

 

$

179

 

Property and equipment purchased not yet paid

$

419

 

 

$

402

 

 

$

419

 

 

$

402

 

Option exercises not yet settled

$

311

 

 

$

 

 

$

311

 

 

$

 

Conversion of convertible preferred stock and redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

153,857

 

 

$

 

Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

 

 

$

1,318

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,318

 

 

ON24, INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss)

$

(9,509

)

 

$

9,505

 

 

$

(24,256

)

 

$

20,753

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

62

 

 

 

236

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

869

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

54

 

 

 

(302

)

 

 

487

 

 

 

(76

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(220

)

 

 

174

 

 

 

(285

)

 

 

297

 

Stock-based compensation

 

7,855

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

25,650

 

 

 

2,929

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(1,758

)

 

$

11,089

 

 

$

2,060

 

 

$

24,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss)

$

(9,509

)

 

$

9,505

 

 

$

(24,256

)

 

$

20,753

 

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,855

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

25,650

 

 

 

2,929

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

(1,654

)

 

$

10,981

 

 

$

1,394

 

 

$

23,682

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

(9,509

)

 

$

8,039

 

 

$

(24,814

)

 

$

15,068

 

Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders

 

 

 

 

1,466

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

5,685

 

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,855

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

25,650

 

 

 

2,929

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,654

)

 

$

10,981

 

 

$

1,394

 

 

$

23,682

 

GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

$

(0.20

)

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

0.40

 

GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

$

(0.20

)

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.57

)

 

$

0.35

 

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

2.36

 

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

1.46

 

Shares Used in GAAP Per Share Calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

10,798,475

 

 

 

43,562,604

 

 

 

10,017,574

 

GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

19,146,682

 

 

 

43,562,604

 

 

 

16,187,149

 

Shares Used in Non-GAAP Per Share Calculations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

10,798,475

 

 

 

43,562,604

 

 

 

10,017,574

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted

 

47,752,653

 

 

 

19,146,682

 

 

 

51,503,021

 

 

 

16,187,149

 

 

Contacts

Media Contact:
Roger Villareal

press@on24.com

Investor Contact:
Nate Pollack

investorrelations@on24.com

