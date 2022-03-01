ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

ARR of $171.4 million

Total of 366 customers contributing at least $100K in ARR, up 21% year-over-year

Fourth quarter subscription and other platform revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $45.0 million

Full year 2021 total revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $203.6 million

Full year 2021 subscription and other platform revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $175.9 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“2021 was the most pivotal year in the company’s history as we achieved numerous milestones across the business. To continue on our path towards reaching $500 million of ARR and beyond, the entire team is focused on executing against key priorities in 2022,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “I continue to be optimistic as ever about our future as sales and marketing for B2B organizations is rapidly moving towards digital channels. We are the leading B2B sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering actionable insights to drive measurable business growth. ON24 is a growth business against the backdrop of powerful secular trends and a large TAM.”

Steven Vattuone, Chief Financial Officer of ON24 added, “In 2021, we delivered 43% year-over-year growth in subscription and other platform revenue and saw 21% year-over-year growth in the number of customers contributing more than $100K in ARR. While we had a solid Q4, our outlook reflects some near-term factors as we transition to a post-pandemic world that are impacting top-line growth. We expect Q1 2022 to be the trough with ARR growth to accelerate throughout the year, exiting fiscal 2022 with low teens ARR growth which will further accelerate into fiscal 2023. We are proactively making improvements in areas of our business that we believe will drive operational excellence and re-accelerate growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

ARR of $171.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

of $171.4 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 12% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue was $52.0 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Subscription and Other Platform Revenue, was $45.0 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Professional Services Revenue, was $7.0 million, a decrease of 41% year-over-year.

: GAAP Operating Loss was $9.6 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was $9.6 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Operating Loss was $1.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was $1.8 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.5 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

attributable to common stockholders was $9.5 million, or $(0.20) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss was $1.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was $1.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash Flow : Net cash used in operating activities was $4.5 million, compared to $10.7 million provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was negative $5.6 million for the quarter, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

: Net cash used in operating activities was $4.5 million, compared to $10.7 million provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was negative $5.6 million for the quarter, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities totaled $382.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $203.6 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Subscription and Other Platform revenue, was $175.9 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Professional Services revenue was $27.7 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year.

: GAAP Operating Loss was $23.6 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $21.8 million in 2020.

was $23.6 million, compared to GAAP operating income of $21.8 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $2.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $24.8 million in 2020.

was $2.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $24.8 million in 2020. GAAP Net Loss attributable to common stockholders was $24.8 million, or $(0.57) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in 2020.

attributable to common stockholders was $24.8 million, or $(0.57) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $15.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Income was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share in 2020.

was $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million, or $1.46 per diluted share in 2020. Cash Flow: Net cash generated in operating activities was $5.2 million, compared to $37.5 million provided by operating activities in 2020. Free cash flow was $1.6 million for 2021 compared to $36.5 million in 2020.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2021 Customer Metrics

As of December 31, 2021:

Total customer count increased 6% year-over-year to 2,122

Customers contributing at least $100,000 in ARR increased 21% year-over-year to 366

Multi-Product Customers: 35% of customers had two or more products

Multi-Year Contracts: 35% of ARR comprises multi-year contracts

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate (NRR) was 97%

Recent Business Highlights

Launched the ON24 Partner Network with more than 40 leading sales and marketing agencies, solutions integrators, and software companies. Partners get access to new co-selling, co-marketing, and integration opportunities with ON24 and fellow ecosystem partners.

Announced the availability of ON24 Go Live, a new ON24 video and networking event experience.

of ON24 Go Live, a new ON24 video and networking event experience. Released The 2022 State of Digital Experiences report which reviews the overall digital experiences landscape based on customer use of ON24 webinars, curated content experiences, and personalized experiences.

Honored last year’s most innovative and creative digital experiences using the ON24 platform at the annual “Webinars and Virtual Events that Rocked.”

Launched new integrations with the Drift platform for joint customers to seamlessly combine real-time Drift activity and conversational data with attendee and first-person engagement data from ON24 digital experiences.

Joined the HubSpot App Marketplace with key event, attendee, and first-person engagement data flowing from ON24 Platform to HubSpot CRM to give sales and marketing teams a more complete view of prospect and customer-facing activities across digital and in-person channels.

Industry Recognition

Recognized as a global market leader in the Marketing Event Management Category within Research In Action’s 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix. ON24 ranked first among the top 19 global vendors, receiving the highest scores for both strategy and execution.

ON24 Webcast Elite was rated as the #1 webinar software for the third consecutive quarter on G2, one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms. Based on user reviews, ON24 ranked highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence among all webinar products in G2’s Grid® Reports for Webinar Software for the Winter 2022 report.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, ON24 expects:

Total revenue of $47 to $48 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $8 to $7 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.17) to $(0.15) using approximately 47.7 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For the full year 2022, ON24 expects:

Total revenue of $200 to $204 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $30 to $27 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.64) to $(0.58) using approximately 49.0 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

ON24 will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing (888) 394-8218, and international parties can access the call by dialing (323) 794-2588, using the conference ID 6121832.

A webcast will be accessible on ON24’s investor relations website at investors.on24.com. Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): ARR is calculated as the sum of the annualized value of our subscription contracts as of the measurement date, including existing customers with expired contracts that we expect to be renewed. Our ARR amounts exclude professional services, overages from subscription customers and Legacy revenue.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate (“NRR”): Our NRR as of a specified period end is calculated by dividing current period ARR by prior period ARR. Prior period ARR is the ARR for all engagement platform customers as of twelve months prior to such period end. Current period ARR is the ARR for the same customers as of the specified period end. Our NRR includes the effect of any customer renewals, expansion, contraction and churn but excludes ARR from customers that were acquired in the twelve months prior to the specified period end. Our NRR is subject to adjustment for mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and similar transactions involving our customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we consider our non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, net, income tax and stock-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders and stock-based compensation. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the size of our market opportunity, the success of our new products and capabilities, the impact of COVID-19 and vaccines on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,100 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 largest US banks, 4 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 164,948 $ 58,243 Marketable securities 217,609 3,000 Accounts receivable, net 46,117 48,617 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 11,921 10,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,467 7,079 Total current assets 449,062 127,467 Property and equipment, net 8,780 9,051 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 20,887 18,753 Other long-term assets 1,760 1,447 Total assets $ 480,489 $ 156,718 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,123 $ 4,730 Accrued liabilities 18,740 17,439 Deferred revenue 96,225 92,240 Long-term debt, current portion 2,039 2,359 Total current liabilities 120,127 116,768 Long-term debt, non-current 1,955 25,727 Other long-term liabilities 3,317 4,022 Total liabilities 125,399 146,517 Convertible Class A-1 and Class A-2 preferred stock — 83,857 Redeemable convertible Class B and Class B-1 preferred stock — 70,000 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock 5 1 Additional paid-in capital 550,839 27,512 Accumulated deficit (195,519 ) (171,263 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (235 ) 94 Total Stockholders’ equity (deficit) 355,090 (143,656 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 480,489 $ 156,718

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 44,988 $ 41,251 $ 175,876 $ 122,630 Professional services 7,046 12,035 27,737 34,311 Total revenue 52,034 53,286 203,613 156,941 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1) 9,018 6,341 33,400 20,746 Professional services(1) 3,713 3,706 13,965 12,589 Total cost of revenue 12,731 10,047 47,365 33,335 Gross profit 39,303 43,239 156,248 123,606 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 28,082 20,145 104,063 60,640 Research and development(1) 9,613 6,003 34,835 19,275 General and administrative(1) 11,221 7,478 40,940 21,848 Total operating expenses 48,916 33,626 179,838 101,763 Income (loss) from operations (9,613 ) 9,613 (23,590 ) 21,843 Interest expense 62 236 464 869 Other (income) expense, net 54 (302 ) 487 (76 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,729 ) 9,679 (24,541 ) 21,050 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (220 ) 174 (285 ) 297 Net income (loss) (9,509 ) 9,505 (24,256 ) 20,753 Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — (1,466 ) (558 ) (5,685 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (9,509 ) $ 8,039 $ (24,814 ) $ 15,068 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.40 Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.35 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 47,752,653 10,798,475 43,562,604 10,017,574 Diluted 47,752,653 19,146,682 43,562,604 16,187,149

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 707 $ 76 $ 1,897 $ 154 Professional services 134 21 382 37 Total cost of revenue 841 97 2,279 191 Sales and marketing 3,179 601 8,806 1,051 Research and development 1,523 171 4,402 360 General and administrative 2,312 607 10,163 1,327 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,855 $ 1,476 $ 25,650 $ 2,929

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,509 ) $ 9,505 $ (24,256 ) $ 20,753 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,169 1,044 4,592 2,974 Stock-based compensation expense 7,855 1,476 25,650 2,929 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,943 3,655 15,248 11,115 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 1,667 1,560 2,943 3,009 Other 312 — 503 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,986 ) (7,600 ) (443 ) (29,024 ) Deferred contract acquisition cost (4,828 ) (7,074 ) (18,775 ) (26,354 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 741 (260 ) (4,617 ) (2,799 ) Accounts payable 972 916 (1,247 ) 2,032 Accrued liabilities (811 ) 2,277 2,311 4,986 Deferred revenue 5,040 5,045 3,985 47,799 Other long-term liabilities (57 ) 159 (705 ) 122 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,492 ) 10,703 5,189 37,542 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,124 ) (356 ) (3,564 ) (1,030 ) Purchase of marketable securities (28,766 ) — (235,805 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from maturities and paydowns of marketable securities 8,778 2,000 20,179 7,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (21,112 ) 1,644 (219,190 ) 970 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — 353,397 — Proceeds from exercise of options 1,232 437 5,514 3,774 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 1,054 — 1,054 — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements on equity awards (1,607 ) — (3,608 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — 10,216 — 28,381 Payment for repurchase of common stock (7,228 ) — (7,228 ) — Repayments of long-term debt (65 ) (10,050 ) (22,597 ) (28,179 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (419 ) (444 ) (2,304 ) (1,270 ) Payments of offering costs (233 ) (1,902 ) (3,714 ) (1,902 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,266 ) (1,743 ) 320,514 804 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31 (92 ) 185 96 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,839 ) 10,512 106,698 39,412 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 197,882 47,833 58,345 18,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 165,043 $ 58,345 $ 165,043 $ 58,345 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ (22 ) $ 11 $ 337 $ 183 Cash paid for interest $ 163 $ 243 $ 652 $ 967 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities: Equipment acquired under capital leases $ — $ 1,909 $ 1,586 $ 5,089 Equipment purchased funded by liabilities $ — $ — $ 391 $ 179 Property and equipment purchased not yet paid $ 419 $ 402 $ 419 $ 402 Option exercises not yet settled $ 311 $ — $ 311 $ — Conversion of convertible preferred stock and redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock $ — $ — $ 153,857 $ — Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ — $ 1,318 $ — $ 1,318

ON24, INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income (loss) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (9,509 ) $ 9,505 $ (24,256 ) $ 20,753 Add: Interest expense 62 236 464 869 Other (income) expense, net 54 (302 ) 487 (76 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (220 ) 174 (285 ) 297 Stock-based compensation 7,855 1,476 25,650 2,929 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (1,758 ) $ 11,089 $ 2,060 $ 24,772 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (9,509 ) $ 9,505 $ (24,256 ) $ 20,753 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 7,855 1,476 25,650 2,929 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,654 ) $ 10,981 $ 1,394 $ 23,682 Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (9,509 ) $ 8,039 $ (24,814 ) $ 15,068 Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders — 1,466 558 5,685 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 7,855 1,476 25,650 2,929 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,654 ) $ 10,981 $ 1,394 $ 23,682 GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.40 GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.57 ) $ 0.35 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 1.02 $ 0.03 $ 2.36 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.57 $ 0.03 $ 1.46 Shares Used in GAAP Per Share Calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 47,752,653 10,798,475 43,562,604 10,017,574 GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 47,752,653 19,146,682 43,562,604 16,187,149 Shares Used in Non-GAAP Per Share Calculations: Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic 47,752,653 10,798,475 43,562,604 10,017,574 Non-GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 47,752,653 19,146,682 51,503,021 16,187,149

Contacts

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal



press@on24.com

Investor Contact:

Nate Pollack



investorrelations@on24.com

Read full story here