OMRON Electronic Components to Showcase Advanced Relay and Sensing Technologies at DesignCon 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Electronic Components, a global leader in innovative component solutions, today announced it will exhibit at DesignCon 2026, February 25-26, showcasing advanced relay and sensing technologies that support next-generation electronic design.

At booth #805, OMRON will feature its newly released P6K relay sockets, a surface-mount connecting socket designed specifically for the G6K PCB terminal-type relay series. When paired, the P6K and G6K enable efficient relay replacement without soldering, helping reduce maintenance time, labor costs, and system downtime while maintaining long-term electrical reliability.

At the event, OMRON will also highlight its OKAO sensing technology, which leverage advanced algorithms to deliver accurate human sensing and condition monitoring capabilities. OKAO is designed to support applications requiring precise detection and analysis, enabling smarter, more responsible systems across a range of use cases.

In addition, attendees can explore OMRON’s MOS FET relay portfolio, which offers high reliability, low power consumption, and long operational life for applications requiring silent operation and fast switching. These solid-state relay solutions are well suited for test and measurement equipment, industrial automation, and communications infrastructure.

“As electronic systems continue to demand greater performance, miniaturization, and reliability, engineers need component solutions that simplify design while supporting long-term operation,” said Sheldon Blackamore, business development associate at OMRON. “At DesignCon 2026, we’re excited to demonstrate how our relay sensing technologies help address these challenges efficiently and reliably.”

DesignCon attendees are invited to visit OMRON Electronic Components at booth #805 in the Santa Clara Convention Center to learn more about these solutions and speak directly with OMRON’s team of experts.

For more information about DesignCon 2026, visit designcon.com/en/home/html.

For more information about OMRON’s full range of technologies, visit components.omron.com/us-en.

About OMRON Electronic Components

For over 90 years, OMRON Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. OMRON’s broad product offering can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tools, smart home/building, and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. OMRON Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. OMRON Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services operating in more than 130 countries. Learn more at components.omron.com/us.

Media Contact:

Brittany Gould

omron@matternow.com

978.518.4506