OMNIVISION Introduces New 50MP Image Sensor with Industry-Leading Low Light and Autofocus Performance for High-end Mobile Phones

Announced at CES, the OV50H is a high-resolution 1.2-micron pixel image sensor in a 1/1.3-inch optical format that supports multiple HDR modes and high frame rates for smartphone rear-facing cameras

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced its new OV50H, a high-resolution 50-megapixel (MP) image sensor with a dual conversion gain (DCG) technology powered 1.2-micron (µm) pixel in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, designed for high-end smartphone rear-facing cameras. The OV50H offers flagship-level low-light and autofocus performance, supports 12.5 MP at 120 frames per second (fps) and high dynamic range (HDR) at 60 fps and is OMNIVISION’s first sensor to feature horizontal/vertical (H/V) quad phase detection (QPD).

“Smartphone OEMs are aiming to introduce devices with incredible cameras that provide excellent image quality, fast autofocus and impressive HDR capabilities. The growing demand for 50MP CIS products that feature a large pixel size and bigger optical formats presents an opportunity for smartphone OEMs to launch devices that deliver exceptional camera performance. Our research finds that Smartphone CIS products with 50MP+ resolution are estimated to surpass 800 million units in shipments in 2023,” said Jeffrey Mathews, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, now part of TechInsights.

“The OV50H addresses market demand for superior camera performance in next-generation smartphone designs with larger optical formats,” said Arun Jayaseelan, senior product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “Consumers continually want image and video quality improvements in their new phones. The OV50H combines high resolution, large pixel size and high dynamic range to deliver premium image preview and 8K video with on-chip remosaic. In addition, it offers the best low-light and autofocus performance in its class.”

The OV50H is built on OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die technology for best-in-class image sensor performance. It features OMNIVISION’s first H/V QPD autofocus technology. QPD enables 2×2 phase detection autofocus (PDAF) across the sensor’s entire image array, and H/V mode ensures that both horizontal and vertical orientations are in the same frame with 100% coverage. This feature improves distance calculation, provides faster autofocus and enhances low-light performance. In combination with on-chip remosaic for the QPD color filter array, the result is premium image quality for the wide and ultrawide rear-facing cameras in flagship and high-end smartphones.

Key Features of the OV50H:

4-cell binning enables 12.5M mode for video and preview with 2.4µm equivalent sensitivity for excellent low-light performance; supports up to 120fps with 4x low-light sensitivity

8K video with on-chip remosaic; 4K + EIS at 120fps linear and 60fps HDR

DCG HDR with on-chip combination and staggered HDR support for flexibility of different HDR modes depending on scene; supports staggered HDR in crop zoom mode

Capability to achieve 12.5M at 30fps HDR with 100+dB dynamic range when using DCG + very short staggered exposure HDR or 3-exp staggered HDR

H/V QPD support for best-in-class autofocus

Full 50MP Bayer output and 2x crop zoom functionality

Samples of the OV50H will be available in April 2023. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™, PureCel®Plus, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

