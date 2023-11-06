OMNIVISION Introduces Industry’s First 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 5.2MP-Resolution Image Sensor Designed for Laptops and IoT Devices

The OV05C10 is a 1/4.7-inch low-power, small-form factor BSI image sensor that features 5.2-megapixel resolution with 1.12-µm pixels and staggered HDR, and supports human presence detection

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the 5.2-megapixel (MP) OV05C10 image sensor, the first product specially developed for 16:10 aspect ratio notebooks. The sensor has staggered high dynamic range (HDR) and is suitable for mainstream and high-end laptops, tablets and IoT devices.









At 5.2MP resolution, the OV05C10 image sensor has ample pixels to support auto framing for video conferencing, which automatically adjusts the camera’s field of view to keep the person speaking at the center of the image while cropping out distracting backgrounds. The OV05C10 also supports human presence detection (HPD), which increases the efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and extends the battery life of portable devices.

“Higher resolution, better image quality and richer AI functionality are particularly important today with the growing use of notebooks for remote work and education,” said Danny Liu, product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “Human/computer interaction that uses AI is becoming mainstream, and our new OV05C10 can support a variety of AI features, including HPD. The higher resolution and unique aspect ratio are more suitable for use in video conferencing, and the HDR function can effectively guarantee higher image quality during video calls.”

The OV05C10 is a low-power backside-illuminated (BSI) image sensor based on OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus technology for higher sensitivity, less noise and better overall image quality. It features two-exposure staggered HDR timing at 5.2MP and 60 frames per second (fps), allowing for improved image quality in bright or dark environments. The sensor also supports a special ultra-low-power mode for HPD and extended battery life.

The OV05C10 is sampling now and will be in mass delivery in February 2024. For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch and display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

