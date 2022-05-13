OMNIVISION Announces Patent Litigation Victory Against ID Image Sensing LLC

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION today announced a victory in a lawsuit filed in January 2020 by ID Image Sensing LLC (“IIS”), a subsidiary of Acacia Research Group LLC. The United States District Court for the District of Delaware entered a final judgment dismissing the case (Case No. 1:20-cv-00136) with prejudice after IIS agreed to the filing of a stipulation of non-infringement, no payments, and a full covenant not to sue.

“We are satisfied by the victory won here. For many years, OMNIVISION has had a very firm policy of defending itself against non-practicing entity (‘NPE’) patent assertions. This case provides another example of OMNIVISION’s commitment to protect the company’s legal rights to design and sell advanced and high-quality image sensors,” said Robert Cleary, General Counsel of OMNIVISION. “OMNIVISION itself values and respects intellectual property. IP is the lifeblood of a fabless semiconductor company. When non-infringed or invalid patents are asserted, we believe it is detrimental to the system as a whole. We simply will not stand by and encourage future lawsuits by paying improper and unearned royalties.”

OMNIVISION’s victory comes after more than 27 months of litigation and extensive motion practice. The litigation was led by David Bluestone and Michael Educate of Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP, along with Delaware counsel Kelly Farnan and Valerie Caras of Richards Layton & Finger P.A.

About OMNIVISION



OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes



Kiterocket



+1 408.529.9685



sfewkes@kiterocket.com

Company Contact:

Mengxi Liu



OMNIVISION



+1 408.653.3484



mengxi.liu@ovt.com