Omnipod® 5 App for iPhone® Now Fully Available in the United States

Insulet is the first and only company to offer a tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system with full control from a compatible iPhone or Android ™ phone

Provides more choice and added convenience for Omnipod 5 users

ACTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the full market release of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone® in the U.S.





Now available to download for free on the Apple App Store, the App allows users to fully control their Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) from their compatible iPhone1. For example, users can bolus for a meal, change a Pod, and adjust settings. Importantly, this also means that Omnipod 5 users who have a compatible iPhone no longer need to carry a separate Controller to help manage their insulin delivery requirements.

“Diabetes is complicated, but managing it doesn’t have to be,” said Eric Benjamin, Insulet Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Customer Experience Officer. “The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone gives people with diabetes more choices and simplifies their daily routine. Using your own mobile phone also makes diabetes management more convenient. That’s a winning combination and is why we are thrilled to bring this much-anticipated innovation to our customers.” Mr. Benjamin noted that the App for iPhone has been the number one feature requested by Omnipod 5 users.

The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone offers unique capabilities, such as a Custom Foods feature that allows users to input, save, and list carbohydrate counts for their typical meal sizes, favorite foods, and snacks. Users can select from their personalized list of foods when using the SmartBolus Calculator to determine how much insulin to receive for a meal, thus minimizing carb counting and simplifying mealtime math.

Designed and repeatedly tested with Omnipod 5 users to deliver meaningful improvements over their experience with a Controller, the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone has an intuitive user interface that includes real time glucose information directly on the home screen.

“For the past two and a half years, I’ve been able to experience the life-changing benefits of the Omnipod 5 System. The only missing piece was compatibility with my iPhone,” said Lauren Bongiorno, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for 24 years. “Now that I don’t have to carry around my Controller, the freedom and flexibility I’ve experienced every day has further increased. The App and all the new features have made routine moments like going to the gym, eating out, and being on the go so much simpler.” Ms. Bongiorno, a sponsored Omnipod 5 user, was part of a group that participated in the limited market release of the Omnipod 5 App for iPhone.

The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone is currently compatible with the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System and is expected to be compatible with the Dexcom G7 CGM in the U.S. in 2025. The Omnipod 5 App for Android phones is also available to U.S. customers.

About the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System:

As the #1 prescribed2 and #1 favorite pump3 in the U.S., the waterproof4, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a CGM, proactively correcting for highs and protecting against lows, day and night5. Omnipod 5 is also the first and only AID system FDA-cleared for people with type 1 diabetes (ages two and older) and type 2 diabetes (ages 18 and older).

1The Omnipod 5 App for iPhone is compatible with iOS 17 and iOS 18. A list of compatible smartphones can be found at omnipod.com/compatibility.



2USA 2023, Data on file.



3Based on Seagrove Patient Perspectives, Summary Report 2023



4The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 7.6 meters (25 feet) for 60 minutes.



5Brown et al. Diabetes Care (2021). Sherr et al. Diabetes Care (2022). Single-arm studies comparing 3 months of Omnipod 5 use to standard therapy in 240 people aged 6-70 years and 80 people aged 2-5.9 years with type 1 diabetes. SECURE-T2D Clinical Study Report. 2024. Single-arm study of 305 people with type 2 diabetes aged 18-75 comparing 3 months of Omnipod 5 use to standard therapy. Statistical testing not done to assess significance of change for day and night outcomes.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, integrated with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be fully controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2024 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. Dexcom is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc. and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation.

