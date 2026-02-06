Omni Design Technologies Advances 200G-Class Co-Packaged Optics IP Portfolio for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

New analog front-end IP development targets up to 224Gb/s PAM4 optical I/O to improve bandwidth density and reduce power for AI interconnect.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Design Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Wideband Signal Processing™ solutions, today announced critical advancements in its ongoing development of a 200G-class Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) analog front-end (AFE) with advanced 3nm process, including a high-swing linear transmit (TX) driver and a low-noise receive (RX) transimpedance amplifier (TIA). The new CPO AFE IP is designed to address the growing power and bandwidth challenges faced industry-wide of moving data at 200G-class speeds for AI scale-up and scale-out connectivity in data centers.

Exploding bandwidth requirements in AI infrastructure are pushing the industry to place optical I/O closer to the switch/compute package in order to enable higher density and lower energy per bit. Omni Design’s CPO AFE products leveraging advanced 3nm process address this need by delivering the critical electrical-to-silicon photonics interface required for high-speed optical links.

“As AI training and inference fabrics grow, the industry is being forced to rethink power and bandwidth at every interface. Co-Packaged Optics is a critical architectural shift, with the analog front-end playing a key role in achieving system-level performance and efficiency,” said Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “This development continues to leverage our deep analog and mixed-signal expertise to help customers push optical I/O closer to the compute and switching silicon—improving bandwidth density while driving down power.”

These advancements expand Omni Design’s portfolio beyond ultra-high-speed data conversion, reinforcing the company’s leadership in enabling both optical and electrical interconnects for modern AI data centers.

Key Features and Benefits

224Gb/s PAM4 Support: High throughput to meet the bandwidth demands of AI scale-up and scale-out fabrics.

Built-in programmable transfer functions to achieve robust link performance 3nm Process: Advanced manufacturing for maximum integration density and low power consumption.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power Wideband Signal Processing™ solutions and products, supporting advanced FinFET technologies. Our cutting-edge IP and chiplets enable high-efficiency system-on-chip (SoC) for applications including AI infrastructure, data center networking, broadband wireless, satellite communication, and automotive systems. The SWIFT™ family of data converters offers world-class performance and sampling rates for the most demanding environments. Omni Design’s product portfolio includes IP cores, IP droplets, and chiplets. Founded in 2015 by industry veterans and headquartered in Milpitas, California, we are committed to shaping the future of semiconductor technology and accelerating global AI connectivity.

For more information on Omni Design Technologies, please contact us at press@omnidesigntech.com or +1 408-727-6377